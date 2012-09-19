WASHINGTON, Sept 19 A U.S. lawmaker on Wednesday
asked futures regulators to probe the larger effects of
high-speed trading in the oil markets after crude futures prices
took a brief unexplained plunge earlier this week.
Representative Edward Markey, a Democrat, asked the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission to expand its review of the
rapid price drop to include the larger effects of high-frequency
trading. The congressman from Massachusetts is the ranking
member of the House Committee on Natural Resources.
"If large Wall Street computers are effectively running our
oil markets, this high-frequency trading 'cheetah' technology
may really be nothing more than 'cheater' technology," Markey
said in a letter to CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler.
Brent crude prices plummeted more than $3 in a matter of
minutes just before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Monday as trading
volumes - which had been muted by the Rosh Hashana holiday -
shot up. U.S. crude slid from $98.65 a barrel to below $95
during the period.
It was not immediately clear what caused the price plunge.
CFTC officials are looking into the matter. The U.S.
regulators are in touch with UK regulators and the exchanges
where the oil contracts trade as part of the CFTC's review.
CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton told Reuters on Tuesday that
a trader pressing the wrong key was not the likely cause of a
price drop.