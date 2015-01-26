(Updates with comments from CME, U.S. congressman)
By Tom Polansek
MIAMI Jan 26 U.S. futures market regulators
should review the sharp drop in crude oil prices to gain a
better understanding of the slide as they pursue rules to crack
down on speculation in commodities, a top official said on
Monday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is considering
regulations to rein in speculation in energy, grain and metals
markets with new rules on position limits. However, the agency
needs more data to justify sweeping changes, Commissioner
Christopher Giancarlo told a commodities conference in Miami.
A review of oil's decline could help determine what is
driving market moves, he added. Oil prices have fallen almost 60
percent since June
"Where are those wily excessive speculators?" he asked.
The lack of CFTC data on speculation is an issue "of
fundamental significance" to any decision to adopt final
regulations on position limits, Giancarlo said. The only CFTC
analysis cited in the position limits proposal was generated
three decades ago, he noted.
Still, Giancarlo told Reuters he was not calling for the
agency to put off consideration of new rules until more data are
collected. He said it was "troubling" the agency had not
conducted more analyses on its own.
The CFTC has received hundreds of public comments on its
position limit proposal. The reform is controversial because
critics warn it could hurt industries that rely upon derivatives
markets to hedge against commodity risks.
A U.S. judge in 2012 threw out an earlier version of the
rule because he said the CFTC did not meet its legal obligation
to prove position limits are necessary to diminish or prevent
excessive speculation.
U.S. Representative Mike Conaway of Texas said it is
unnecessary for CFTC to review the drop in oil. In commodities,
there has been a "constant review of speculators and price
movements, and no real link toward untoward speculation," he
told Reuters.
"This one is pretty easily understood," he said about oil's
price drop. "The Saudis opened the spigots, the U.S. has
increased its production, demand is down."
Bryan Durkin, chief commercial officer for CME Group Inc,
the world's largest futures exchange operator, agreed oil's fall
was driven by supply and demand.
"What's happening in the marketplace is complex and due to
market fundamentals," he said in an interview at the conference.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)