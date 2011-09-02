(Repeats to widen distribution; no change to headline or text)

NEW YORK, Sept 2 Speculators hiked their bets on rising U.S. crude oil prices in the week to Aug. 30, raising their net longs futures and options positions by the largest percentage amount since June, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net longs on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) by 18,422 or 12 percent to 161,617.

Speculators in the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. crude contract increased net longs by 146 to 22,848.

NYMEX front-month crude prices CLc1 rose from $85.44 a barrel to $88.90 a barrel over the same time period. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 161,617 18,422 -33,108 -15,062 -177,265 1,136 NYMEX Crude financial -6,412 7 11,154 452 6,155 0 ICE WTI crude 22,848 146 -18,478 -3,878 -24,219 1,310

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 178,053 18,575 -40,432 -18,488 -195,329 2,446 RBOB 52,265 7,502 18,379 671 -75,826 -9,187 Heating oil 31,759 9,381 50,224 -1,056 -85,749 -13,763

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 38,992 1,689 9,763 -6,187 2,738,482 33,347 NYMEX Crude financial -8,284 -199 -2,613 -260 78,266 -21 ICE WTI crude 10,033 1,766 9,816 655 493,381 14,818

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 40,741 3,256 16,966 -5,792 3,310,129 48,144 RBOB -632 -1560 5,814 2,574 274,940 -3,517 Heating oil -10,382 -1,194 14,147 6,632 365,716 -325 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 155,728 16,957 15,154 -13,524 -176,928 2,206 ICE WTI crude 21,512 225 -16,224 -3,926 -23,702 1,432

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 177,240 17,182 -1,070 -17,450 -200,630 3,638 RBOB 52,120 7,711 19,125 722 -75,575 -9,954 Heating oil 31,715 9,506 45,657 -1,093 -75,832 -13,370

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -3,040 -609 9,086 -5,030 1,494,803 29,547 ICE WTI crude 8,464 1324 9,950 945 439,119 17,891

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total 5,424 715 19,036 -4,085 1,933,922 47,438 RBOB -1,490 -45,624 5,820 2,736 251,546 1,777 Heating oil -14,951 -23,660 13,411 6,408 311,034 3,271 =============================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here