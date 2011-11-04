NEW YORK, Nov 4 Speculators trimmed their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Nov. 1, pulling back from a four month high hit the previous week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors reduced their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 7,064 contracts to end Tuesday at 190,216.

On the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract, also known as ICE West Texas Intermediate (WTI), speculators slashed their net long position by 10,015 contracts to 8,470.

The move comes as the Brent-WTI spread stabilized in a $16-$18 range, having pulled back sharply from a record above $28 a barrel hit in early October.

U.S. crude oil futures slipped over the week, moving from $93.17 a barrel on Oct. 25 to $92.19 a barrel on Nov. 1. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 190,216 -7,064 -90,309 -13,326 -137,379 6,452 NYMEX Crude financial -1,891 3,652 7,760 800 6,180 0 ICE WTI crude 8,470 -10,015 -10,723 2,404 -14,364 11,226

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 196,795 -13,427 -93,272 -10,122 -145,563 17,678 RBOB 59,971 -1,474 16,608 -861 -82,854 3,759 Heating oil 38,513 4,387 57,082 98 -99,542 -3,349

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 33,411 5,216 -4,662 7,485 2,625,791 -36,692 NYMEX Crude financial -9,167 -3,790 -2,220 -37 74,302 -6,845 ICE WTI crude 8,085 -3,950 8,196 -1,261 474,397 -33,734

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 32,329 -2,524 1,314 6,187 3,174,490 -77,271 RBOB -670 -1382 6,988 -1,996 301,263 1,943 Heating oil -16,536 -3,855 17,763 4,164 367,174 -4,301 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 179,845 -4,302 -42,192 -15,858 -124,087 6,970 ICE WTI crude 7,275 -9,835 -8,412 1,761 -8,446 12,390

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 187,120 -14,137 -50,604 -14,097 -132,533 19,360 RBOB 59,800 -1,526 17,824 -770 -82,618 3,671 Heating oil 38,538 4,339 53,656 439 -93,279 -3,594

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -18,233 6,196 4,667 6,994 1,345,024 -43,873 ICE WTI crude 1,097 -4532 8,486 216 437,022 25,002

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total -17,136 1,664 13,153 7,210 1,782,046 -18,871 RBOB -1,963 -62,613 6,957 -88 267,417 -13,147 Heating oil -18,723 -37,868 19,808 2,485 296,818 -1,679 =============================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here (Reporting by David Sheppard)