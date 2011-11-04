NEW YORK, Nov 4 Speculators trimmed their net long position in
U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Nov. 1, pulling back from a
four month high hit the previous week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.
Hedge funds and other large investors reduced their net long position on
the New York Mercantile Exchange by 7,064 contracts to end Tuesday at 190,216.
On the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract, also known as ICE West
Texas Intermediate (WTI), speculators slashed their net long position by 10,015
contracts to 8,470.
The move comes as the Brent-WTI spread stabilized in a $16-$18 range,
having pulled back sharply from a record above $28 a barrel hit in early
October.
U.S. crude oil futures slipped over the week, moving from $93.17 a barrel
on Oct. 25 to $92.19 a barrel on Nov. 1.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
NYMEX Crude 190,216 -7,064 -90,309 -13,326 -137,379 6,452
NYMEX Crude financial -1,891 3,652 7,760 800 6,180 0
ICE WTI crude 8,470 -10,015 -10,723 2,404 -14,364 11,226
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- -------
Total 196,795 -13,427 -93,272 -10,122 -145,563 17,678
RBOB 59,971 -1,474 16,608 -861 -82,854 3,759
Heating oil 38,513 4,387 57,082 98 -99,542 -3,349
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
NYMEX Crude 33,411 5,216 -4,662 7,485 2,625,791 -36,692
NYMEX Crude financial -9,167 -3,790 -2,220 -37 74,302 -6,845
ICE WTI crude 8,085 -3,950 8,196 -1,261 474,397 -33,734
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------
Total 32,329 -2,524 1,314 6,187 3,174,490 -77,271
RBOB -670 -1382 6,988 -1,996 301,263 1,943
Heating oil -16,536 -3,855 17,763 4,164 367,174 -4,301
=============================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
NYMEX Crude 179,845 -4,302 -42,192 -15,858 -124,087 6,970
ICE WTI crude 7,275 -9,835 -8,412 1,761 -8,446 12,390
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- -------
Total 187,120 -14,137 -50,604 -14,097 -132,533 19,360
RBOB 59,800 -1,526 17,824 -770 -82,618 3,671
Heating oil 38,538 4,339 53,656 439 -93,279 -3,594
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
NYMEX Crude -18,233 6,196 4,667 6,994 1,345,024 -43,873
ICE WTI crude 1,097 -4532 8,486 216 437,022 25,002
-------- ------ -------- ------- ------
Total -17,136 1,664 13,153 7,210 1,782,046 -18,871
RBOB -1,963 -62,613 6,957 -88 267,417 -13,147
Heating oil -18,723 -37,868 19,808 2,485 296,818 -1,679
=============================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651>
Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE
or the CFTC website here
(Reporting by David Sheppard)