NEW YORK, Aug 5 Money managers cut their net-long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Aug. 2, the Commodity Futures Trading Commision said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its net long position by 33,476 positions to 177,689 contracts during the period, when NYMEX front-month crude prices CLc1 fell 6 percent, a decline that deepened in the following days. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 160,251 -31,172 -45,088 9,093 -183,604 2,432 NYMEX Crude financial -6,402 -4 10,041 136 6,484 0 ICE WTI crude 23,840 -2,300 -30,909 -4,136 -16,885 12,454

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 177,689 -33,476 -65,956 5,093 -194,005 14,886 RBOB 60,490 -2,687 19,009 957 -93,165 4,512 Heating oil 39,278 -4,022 48,638 -1,210 -96,265 4,431

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 31,917 16,266 36,524 3,382 2,703,641 51,607 NYMEX Crude financial -8,479 0 -1,644 -132 79,676 4,811 ICE WTI crude 17,946 -7,083 6,009 1,067 507,131 9,486

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 41,384 9,183 40,889 4,317 3,290,448 65,904 RBOB 4,036 -864 9,630 -1,918 276,879 -5,488 Heating oil -9,707 -428 18,056 1,229 351,831 -9,012 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 157,139 -22,874 -822 8,709 -180,409 1,613 ICE WTI crude 22,839 -2,476 -28,892 -4,192 -15,997 13,335

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 179,978 -25,350 -29,714 4,517 -196,406 14,948 RBOB 60,580 -2,720 19,011 991 -92,562 4,692 Heating oil 39,197 -4,026 43,336 -1,514 -88,982 4,441

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -9,763 11,483 33,855 1,069 1,528,978 22,316 ICE WTI crude 15,650 -7818 6,400 1,151 455,602 6,816

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total 5,887 3,665 40,255 2,220 1,984,580 29,132 RBOB 3,572 -64,425 9,399 -1,838 251,600 -6,780 Heating oil -10,838 -43,421 17,287 1,297 302,304 -11,126 =============================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here (Reporting by New York Newsroom)