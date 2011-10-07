NEW YORK, Oct 7 Speculators cut their net long position in U.S.
crude oil and options positions in the week to Oct. 4 as prices slipped, data
from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
Hedge funds and other large investors reduced their net long position on
the New York Mercantile Exchange by more than 8,500 contracts to end Tuesday at
146,304.
Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract increased their
net long position, however, by 3,453 contracts to 19,807 for the week.
U.S. crude oil futures dropped from $84.45 a barrel on Sept. 27 to $75.67 a
barrel on Oct. 4.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
NYMEX Crude 146,304 -8,550 -67,589 -12,458 -125,180 21,236
NYMEX Crude financial -7,519 -1,417 10,679 -121 6,178 0
ICE WTI crude 19,807 3,454 -1,214 3,941 -30,642 -2,938
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- -------
Total 158,592 -6,513 -58,124 -8,638 -149,644 18,298
RBOB 36,505 2,615 17,809 -1,247 -60,091 -1,753
Heating oil 9,584 -3,990 60,107 2,254 -71,487 477
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
NYMEX Crude 34,933 -8,208 11,531 7,978 2,794,587 164,119
NYMEX Crude financial -6,875 1,140 -2,463 398 82,158 2,343
ICE WTI crude 4,119 -2,821 7,931 -1,634 516,676 29,614
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------
Total 32,177 -9,889 16,999 6,742 3,393,421 196,076
RBOB 2,960 490 2,817 -104 293,342 6,919
Heating oil -5,115 700 6,910 557 386,319 3,338
=============================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
NYMEX Crude 126,093 -15,441 13,176 5,726 -127,561 18,940
ICE WTI crude 18,186 3,243 2,489 5,124 -28,313 -2,245
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- -------
Total 144,279 -12,198 15,665 10,850 -155,874 16,695
RBOB 36,239 2,244 19,212 -981 -60,623 -2,013
Heating oil 9,454 -4,051 56,173 2,419 -60,377 1,045
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
NYMEX Crude -17,929 -14,081 6,221 4,856 1,431,783 51,221
ICE WTI crude -705 -4852 8,343 -1,270 436,829 12,608
-------- ------ -------- ------- ------
Total -18,634 -18,933 14,564 3,586 1,868,612 63,829
RBOB 2,463 -33,012 2,709 -233 271,347 3,815
Heating oil -11,716 -13,691 6,466 773 329,440 6
=============================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651>
Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE
or the CFTC website here
