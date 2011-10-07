NEW YORK, Oct 7 Speculators cut their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Oct. 4 as prices slipped, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors reduced their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by more than 8,500 contracts to end Tuesday at 146,304.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract increased their net long position, however, by 3,453 contracts to 19,807 for the week.

U.S. crude oil futures dropped from $84.45 a barrel on Sept. 27 to $75.67 a barrel on Oct. 4. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 146,304 -8,550 -67,589 -12,458 -125,180 21,236 NYMEX Crude financial -7,519 -1,417 10,679 -121 6,178 0 ICE WTI crude 19,807 3,454 -1,214 3,941 -30,642 -2,938

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 158,592 -6,513 -58,124 -8,638 -149,644 18,298 RBOB 36,505 2,615 17,809 -1,247 -60,091 -1,753 Heating oil 9,584 -3,990 60,107 2,254 -71,487 477

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 34,933 -8,208 11,531 7,978 2,794,587 164,119 NYMEX Crude financial -6,875 1,140 -2,463 398 82,158 2,343 ICE WTI crude 4,119 -2,821 7,931 -1,634 516,676 29,614

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 32,177 -9,889 16,999 6,742 3,393,421 196,076 RBOB 2,960 490 2,817 -104 293,342 6,919 Heating oil -5,115 700 6,910 557 386,319 3,338 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 126,093 -15,441 13,176 5,726 -127,561 18,940 ICE WTI crude 18,186 3,243 2,489 5,124 -28,313 -2,245

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 144,279 -12,198 15,665 10,850 -155,874 16,695 RBOB 36,239 2,244 19,212 -981 -60,623 -2,013 Heating oil 9,454 -4,051 56,173 2,419 -60,377 1,045

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -17,929 -14,081 6,221 4,856 1,431,783 51,221 ICE WTI crude -705 -4852 8,343 -1,270 436,829 12,608

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total -18,634 -18,933 14,564 3,586 1,868,612 63,829 RBOB 2,463 -33,012 2,709 -233 271,347 3,815 Heating oil -11,716 -13,691 6,466 773 329,440 6 =============================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by xxxxxxxxxxxx)