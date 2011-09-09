NEW YORK, Sept 9 Speculators cut their net long U.S. crude oil futures and options positions in the week to Sept. 6 as prices fell, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commision said on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors reduced their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 5,780 contracts to 155,837 during the week.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract also cut their net long position, down 8,186 to 14,662 contracts.

U.S. crude prices fell from $88.90 a barrel on Aug. 30 to $86.02 on Sept. 6.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 155,837 -5,780 -42,660 -9,552 -180,160 -2,895 NYMEX Crude financial -6,309 103 11,121 -33 6,155 0 ICE WTI crude 14,662 -8,186 -15,198 3,280 -11,113 13,106

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 164,190 -13,863 -46,737 -6,305 -185,118 10,211 RBOB 58,876 6,611 17,563 -816 -80,552 -4,726 Heating oil 30,898 -861 49,144 -1,080 -87,373 -1,624

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 55,580 16,588 11,401 1,638 2,779,575 41,093 NYMEX Crude financial -8,766 -482 -2,201 412 78,863 597 ICE WTI crude 2,166 -7,867 9,483 -333 513,177 19,796

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 48,980 8,239 18,683 1,717 3,371,615 61,486 RBOB -4,164 -3532 8,279 2,465 286,088 11,148 Heating oil -8,360 2,022 15,691 1,544 368,345 2,629 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 154,127 -1,601 6,848 -8,306 -181,649 -4,721 ICE WTI crude 13,249 -8,263 -12,944 3,280 -10,495 13,207

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 167,376 -9,864 -6,096 -5,026 -192,144 8,486 RBOB 58,780 6,660 18,319 -806 -80,369 -4,794 Heating oil 30,796 -919 44,736 -921 -77,230 -1,398

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 11,015 14,055 9,659 573 1,523,907 29,104 ICE WTI crude 636 -7828 9,554 -396 456,945 17,826

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total 11,651 6,227 19,213 177 1,980,852 46,930 RBOB -5,006 -55,636 8,276 2,456 261,739 10,193 Heating oil -13,221 -29,985 14,919 1,508 312,753 1,719 =============================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here