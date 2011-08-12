NEW YORK, Aug 12 Money managers cut their net-long U.S. crude
futures and options positions to the lowest in over eight months in the week to
Aug. 9, the Commodity Futures Trading Commision said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its net long position by 24,078 positions to
153,611 contracts during the period, when NYMEX front-month crude prices CLc1
fell more than 15 percent. In NYMEX crude alone, the net long position fell to
the lowest since late November.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
NYMEX Crude 142,938 -17,313 -32,629 12,459 -184,333 -729
NYMEX Crude financial -6,517 -115 12,780 2,739 6,404 -80
ICE WTI crude 17,190 -6,650 -16,410 14,499 -14,417 2,468
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- -------
Total 153,611 -24,078 -36,259 29,697 -192,346 1,659
RBOB 44,299 -16,191 17,099 -1,910 -73,033 20,132
Heating oil 30,575 -8,703 49,627 989 -78,709 17,556
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
NYMEX Crude 36,055 4,138 37,969 1,445 3,009,641 306,000
NYMEX Crude financial -10,943 -2,464 -1,724 -80 82,096 2,420
ICE WTI crude 4,375 -13,571 9,265 3,256 516,662 9,531
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------
Total 29,487 -11,897 45,510 4,621 3,608,399 317,951
RBOB 7,146 3110 4,490 -5,140 275,403 -1,476
Heating oil -11,137 -1,430 9,644 -8,412 362,887 11,056
=============================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
NYMEX Crude 147,112 -10,027 19,963 20,785 -185,436 -5,027
ICE WTI crude 15,426 -7,413 -13,777 15,115 -13,792 2,205
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- -------
Total 162,538 -17,440 6,186 35,900 -199,228 -2,822
RBOB 43,754 -16,826 17,694 -1,317 -71,852 20,710
Heating oil 30,335 -8,862 44,627 1,291 -69,584 19,398
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
NYMEX Crude -11,394 -1,631 29,755 -4,100 1,564,480 35,502
ICE WTI crude 3,510 -12140 8,633 2,233 445,875 -9,727
-------- ------ -------- ------- ------
Total -7,884 -13,771 38,388 -1,867 2,010,355 25,775
RBOB 6,141 -58,011 4,263 -5,136 245,779 -6,780
Heating oil -14,468 -42,827 9,090 -8,197 307,146 4,842
=============================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651>
Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE
or the CFTC website here
(Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Marguerita Choy)