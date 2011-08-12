NEW YORK, Aug 12 Money managers cut their net-long U.S. crude futures and options positions to the lowest in over eight months in the week to Aug. 9, the Commodity Futures Trading Commision said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its net long position by 24,078 positions to 153,611 contracts during the period, when NYMEX front-month crude prices CLc1 fell more than 15 percent. In NYMEX crude alone, the net long position fell to the lowest since late November. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 142,938 -17,313 -32,629 12,459 -184,333 -729 NYMEX Crude financial -6,517 -115 12,780 2,739 6,404 -80 ICE WTI crude 17,190 -6,650 -16,410 14,499 -14,417 2,468

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 153,611 -24,078 -36,259 29,697 -192,346 1,659 RBOB 44,299 -16,191 17,099 -1,910 -73,033 20,132 Heating oil 30,575 -8,703 49,627 989 -78,709 17,556

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 36,055 4,138 37,969 1,445 3,009,641 306,000 NYMEX Crude financial -10,943 -2,464 -1,724 -80 82,096 2,420 ICE WTI crude 4,375 -13,571 9,265 3,256 516,662 9,531

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 29,487 -11,897 45,510 4,621 3,608,399 317,951 RBOB 7,146 3110 4,490 -5,140 275,403 -1,476 Heating oil -11,137 -1,430 9,644 -8,412 362,887 11,056 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 147,112 -10,027 19,963 20,785 -185,436 -5,027 ICE WTI crude 15,426 -7,413 -13,777 15,115 -13,792 2,205

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 162,538 -17,440 6,186 35,900 -199,228 -2,822 RBOB 43,754 -16,826 17,694 -1,317 -71,852 20,710 Heating oil 30,335 -8,862 44,627 1,291 -69,584 19,398

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -11,394 -1,631 29,755 -4,100 1,564,480 35,502 ICE WTI crude 3,510 -12140 8,633 2,233 445,875 -9,727

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total -7,884 -13,771 38,388 -1,867 2,010,355 25,775 RBOB 6,141 -58,011 4,263 -5,136 245,779 -6,780 Heating oil -14,468 -42,827 9,090 -8,197 307,146 4,842 =============================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Marguerita Choy)