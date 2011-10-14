NEW YORK, Oct 14 Speculators raised their net long position in
U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Oct. 11 as prices rallied,
data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long position on
the New York Mercantile Exchange by 11,389 contracts to end Tuesday at
157,693.
Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract cut their net
long position, however, by 2,311 contracts to 17496 for the week.
U.S. crude oil futures surged from $75.67 a barrel on Oct. 4 to $85.81 a
barrel on Oct. 11.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
NYMEX Crude 157,693 11,389 -67,495 94 -128,563 -3,383
NYMEX Crude financial -7,486 33 10,307 -372 6,178 0
ICE WTI crude 17,496 -2,311 -2,644 -1,430 -32,269 -1,627
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- -------
Total 167,703 9,111 -59,832 -1,708 -154,654 -5,010
RBOB 44,975 8,470 18,659 850 -70,291 -10,200
Heating oil 13,294 3,710 58,432 -1,675 -76,213 -4,726
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
NYMEX Crude 40,130 5,197 -1,766 -13,297 2,731,547 -63,040
NYMEX Crude financial -6,912 -37 -2,087 376 82,123 -35
ICE WTI crude 11,753 7,634 5,663 -2,268 517,228 552
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------
Total 44,971 12,794 1,810 -15,189 3,330,898 -62,523
RBOB 1,403 -1557 5,254 2,437 287,835 -5,507
Heating oil -4,667 448 9,154 2,244 363,162 -23,157
=============================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
NYMEX Crude 147,448 21,355 8,671 -4,505 -129,236 -1,675
ICE WTI crude 15,873 -2,313 702 -1,787 -26,361 1,952
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- -------
Total 163,321 19,042 9,373 -6,292 -155,597 277
RBOB 44,892 8,653 19,870 658 -70,129 -9,506
Heating oil 13,150 3,696 54,581 -1,592 -65,436 -5,059
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
NYMEX Crude -26,387 -8,458 6,221 4,856 1,424,634 51,221
ICE WTI crude 4,409 5114 5,377 -1,270 450,586 12,608
-------- ------ -------- ------- ------
Total -21,978 -3,344 14,564 3,586 1,868,612 63,829
RBOB 65 -35,410 5,302 -233 267,303 3,815
Heating oil -11,056 -13,031 6,466 773 295,301 -34,139
=============================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651>
Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE
or the CFTC website here
