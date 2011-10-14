NEW YORK, Oct 14 Speculators raised their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Oct. 11 as prices rallied, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 11,389 contracts to end Tuesday at 157,693.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract cut their net long position, however, by 2,311 contracts to 17496 for the week.

U.S. crude oil futures surged from $75.67 a barrel on Oct. 4 to $85.81 a barrel on Oct. 11. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 157,693 11,389 -67,495 94 -128,563 -3,383 NYMEX Crude financial -7,486 33 10,307 -372 6,178 0 ICE WTI crude 17,496 -2,311 -2,644 -1,430 -32,269 -1,627

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 167,703 9,111 -59,832 -1,708 -154,654 -5,010 RBOB 44,975 8,470 18,659 850 -70,291 -10,200 Heating oil 13,294 3,710 58,432 -1,675 -76,213 -4,726

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 40,130 5,197 -1,766 -13,297 2,731,547 -63,040 NYMEX Crude financial -6,912 -37 -2,087 376 82,123 -35 ICE WTI crude 11,753 7,634 5,663 -2,268 517,228 552

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 44,971 12,794 1,810 -15,189 3,330,898 -62,523 RBOB 1,403 -1557 5,254 2,437 287,835 -5,507 Heating oil -4,667 448 9,154 2,244 363,162 -23,157 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 147,448 21,355 8,671 -4,505 -129,236 -1,675 ICE WTI crude 15,873 -2,313 702 -1,787 -26,361 1,952

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 163,321 19,042 9,373 -6,292 -155,597 277 RBOB 44,892 8,653 19,870 658 -70,129 -9,506 Heating oil 13,150 3,696 54,581 -1,592 -65,436 -5,059

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -26,387 -8,458 6,221 4,856 1,424,634 51,221 ICE WTI crude 4,409 5114 5,377 -1,270 450,586 12,608

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total -21,978 -3,344 14,564 3,586 1,868,612 63,829 RBOB 65 -35,410 5,302 -233 267,303 3,815 Heating oil -11,056 -13,031 6,466 773 295,301 -34,139 =============================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Marguerita Choy)