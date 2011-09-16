NEW YORK, Sept 16 Speculators hiked their net long U.S. crude oil futures and options positions by 15 percent in the week to Sept. 13 as prices rose, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 23,710 positions to 179,547 during the week.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract in London also raised their net long position, up 1,108 to 15,770 contracts.

The combined total in New York in London was up by 15 percent.

U.S. crude prices rose from $86.02 a barrel on Sept.6 to $90.21 on Sept. 13. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 179,547 23,710 -63,633 -20,973 -164,189 15,971 NYMEX Crude financial -6,181 128 11,043 -78 6,155 0 ICE WTI crude 15,770 1,108 -13,320 1,878 -20,265 -9,152

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 189,136 24,946 -65,910 -19,173 -178,299 6,819 RBOB 51,309 -7,567 17,399 -164 -72,153 8,399 Heating oil 23,277 -7,621 49,458 314 -77,348 10,025

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 45,039 -10,541 3,236 -8,165 2,735,324 -44,251 NYMEX Crude financial -8,757 9 -2,260 -59 80,319 1,456 ICE WTI crude 5,359 3,193 12,456 2,973 493,774 -19,403

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 41,641 -7,339 13,432 -5,251 3,309,417 -62,198 RBOB -6,465 -2301 9,911 1,632 297,373 11,285 Heating oil -8,743 -383 13,357 -2,334 381,853 13,508 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 168,798 14,671 -3,251 -10,099 -165,765 15,884 ICE WTI crude 14,345 1,096 -10,892 2,052 -19,437 -8,942

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 183,143 15,767 -14,143 -8,047 -185,202 6,942 RBOB 51,219 -7,561 18,522 203 -72,175 8,194 Heating oil 23,190 -7,606 45,229 493 -66,618 10,612

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -3,403 -14,418 9,659 573 1,462,207 29,104 ICE WTI crude 3,470 2834 12,514 -396 439,939 17,826

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total 67 -11,584 19,213 177 1,980,852 46,930 RBOB -7,377 -58,007 9,811 2,456 272,622 10,193 Heating oil -14,485 -31,249 12,684 1,508 312,753 1,719 =============================================================================

(Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jim Marshall)