NEW YORK, Aug 19 Money managers trimmed their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions on NYMEX in the week to Aug. 16 but raised them in London, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

The speculator group raised its combined net long position by 6,291 positions to 166,329 contracts during the period, when NYMEX front-month crude prices CLc1 rose to $86.65 from $79.30 a barrel.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange alone, the net long position fell by 169 to 142,769, the lowest since late November. On ICE in London, the speculator group raised net longs by 6,460 to 23,650, an increase of more than 37 percent. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 142,769 -169 -17,734 14,895 -172,519 11,814 NYMEX Crude financial -7,793 -1,276 14,005 1,225 5,824 -580 ICE WTI crude 23,650 6,460 -16,725 -315 -27,117 -12,700

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 158,626 5,015 -20,454 15,805 -193,812 -1,466 RBOB 40,888 -3,411 17,904 805 -67,710 5,323 Heating oil 27,916 -2,659 47,068 -2,559 -71,191 7,518

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 33,715 -2,340 13,769 -24,200 2,912,257 -97,384 NYMEX Crude financial -10,287 656 -1,749 -25 82,152 56 ICE WTI crude 13,232 8,857 6,961 -2,304 502,818 -13,844

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 36,660 7,173 18,981 -26,529 3,497,227 -111,172 RBOB 5,853 -1293 3,065 -1,425 285,562 10,159 Heating oil -11,949 -812 8,157 -1,487 368,897 6,010 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 148,595 1,483 29,672 9,709 -171,357 14,079 ICE WTI crude 22,023 6,597 -14,047 -270 -26,061 -12,269

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 170,618 8,080 15,625 9,439 -197,418 1,810 RBOB 40,519 -3,235 18,375 681 -66,247 5,605 Heating oil 27,707 -2,628 42,130 -2,497 -61,882 7,702

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -17,361 -5,967 10,451 -19,304 1,553,021 -11,459 ICE WTI crude 12,231 8721 5,854 -2,779 440,107 -5,768

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total -5,130 2,754 16,305 -22,083 1,993,128 -17,227 RBOB 4,409 -45,486 2,944 -1,319 256,851 11,072 Heating oil -15,454 -31,321 7,499 -1,591 311,693 4,547 =============================================================================

(Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Dale Hudson)