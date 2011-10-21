NEW YORK, Oct 21 Speculators raised their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Oct. 18 as prices rallied, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 13,686 contracts to end Tuesday at 171,378.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract raised their net long position by 643 contracts to 18,138 for the week.

U.S. crude oil futures surged from $85.81 a barrel on Oct. 11 to $88.34 a barrel on Oct. 18. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 171,378 13,685 -59,055 8,440 -141,978 -13,415 NYMEX Crude financial -6,763 723 9,656 -651 6,178 0 ICE WTI crude 18,138 642 -11,107 -8,463 -24,651 7,618

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 182,753 15,050 -60,506 -674 -160,451 -5,797 RBOB 52,685 7,710 18,171 -488 -80,945 -10,654 Heating oil 30,101 16,807 59,746 1,314 -94,978 -18,765

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 41,803 1,673 -12,147 -13,297 2,731,547 -63,040 NYMEX Crude financial -6,888 24 -2,087 376 81,147 -35 ICE WTI crude 8,163 -3,590 5,663 -2,268 508,131 552

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 43,078 -1,893 1,810 -15,189 3,330,898 -62,523 RBOB 1,105 -298 5,254 2,437 299,320 -5,507 Heating oil -8,468 -3,801 9,154 2,244 371,475 8,313 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 158,521 11,073 4,332 -4,339 -136,601 -7,365 ICE WTI crude 16,716 843 -8,365 -9,067 -18,699 7,662

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 175,237 11,916 -4,033 -13,406 -155,300 297 RBOB 52,672 7,780 19,278 -592 -80,329 -10,200 Heating oil 30,047 16,897 55,798 1,217 -83,576 -18,140

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -14,150 12,237 -496 -6,717 1,424,634 -7,149 ICE WTI crude 976 -3433 5,377 -2,966 450,586 13,757

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total -13,174 8,804 4,881 -9,683 1,875,220 6,608 RBOB -672 -39,374 5,302 2,593 267,303 -4,044 Heating oil -15,318 -13,056 8,761 2,295 295,301 -34,139 =============================================================================

