NEW YORK, Sept 23 Speculators cut their net long U.S. crude oil futures and options positions by 7 percent in the week to Sept. 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors reduced their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 12,369 positions to 167,177 during the week.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract in London raised their net long position marginally, upping their holdings by 199 contracts to 15,968.

U.S. crude prices fell from $90.21 a barrel on Sept. 13 to $86.89 on Sept. 20.

In the previous week to Sept. 13, speculators had raised their net-long positions by a combined 15 percent in New York and London. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 167,177 -12,370 -63,971 -338 -156,106 8,083 NYMEX Crude financial -6,139 42 11,387 344 6,178 23 ICE WTI crude 15,968 198 -8,397 4,923 -25,146 -4,881

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 177,006 -12,130 -60,981 4,929 -175,074 3,225 RBOB 44,920 -6,389 17,316 -83 -65,409 6,744 Heating oil 25,619 2,342 49,044 -414 -82,098 -4,750

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 44,998 -41 7,902 4,666 2,572,794 -162,530 NYMEX Crude financial -8,565 192 -2,861 -601 79,318 -1,001 ICE WTI crude 9,878 4,519 7,696 -4,760 461,960 -31,814

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 46,311 4,670 12,737 -695 3,114,072 -195,345 RBOB -3,421 3044 6,593 -3,318 300,858 3,485 Heating oil -4,406 4,337 11,839 -1,518 385,374 3,521 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 152,875 -15,923 -6,232 -2,981 -160,168 5,597 ICE WTI crude 14,782 437 -5,797 5,095 -25,121 -5,684

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 167,657 -15,486 -12,029 2,114 -185,289 -87 RBOB 44,888 -6,331 18,695 173 -65,653 6,522 Heating oil 25,487 2,297 44,865 -364 -71,295 -4,677

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 7,090 10,493 3,621 -6,038 1,365,197 -61,700 ICE WTI crude 8,432 4962 7,704 2,960 405,572 -17,006

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total 15,522 15,455 16,135 -3,078 1,902,146 -78,706 RBOB -4,389 -58,163 6,459 1,535 276,096 10,883 Heating oil -10,199 -27,774 11,142 -1,542 327,640 3,438 =============================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here