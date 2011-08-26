(Refiles to fix table, updating numbers)

NEW YORK, Aug 26 Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions on NYMEX in the week to Aug. 23 but cut them in London, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

The speculator group reduced its combined net long position by 521 positions to 165,897 contracts during the period, when NYMEX front-month crude prices CLc1 fell to $85.44 a barrel from $86.65 a barrel.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange alone, the net long position rose by 426 to 143,195, edging up from the lowest since late November hit last week.

On ICE in London, the speculator group cut net longs by 947 to 22,702. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 143,195 426 -18,046 -312 -178,401 -5,882 NYMEX Crude financial -6,419 1,374 10,702 -3,303 6,155 331 ICE WTI crude 22,702 -948 -14,600 2,125 -25,529 1,588

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 159,478 852 -21,944 -1,490 -197,775 -3,963 RBOB 44,763 3,875 17,708 -196 -66,639 1,071 Heating oil 22,378 -5,538 51,280 4,212 -71,986 -795

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 37,303 3,588 15,950 2,181 2,705,135 -207,122 NYMEX Crude financial -8,085 2,202 -2,353 -604 78,287 -3,865 ICE WTI crude 8,267 -4,965 9,161 2,200 478,563 -24,255

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 37,485 825 22,758 3,777 3,261,985 -235,242 RBOB 928 -4925 3,240 175 278,457 -7,105 Heating oil -9,188 2,761 7,515 -642 366,041 -2,856 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 138,771 -9,824 28,678 -994 -179,134 -7,777 ICE WTI crude 21,287 -736 -12,298 1,749 -25,134 927

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 160,058 -10,560 16,380 755 -204,268 -6,850 RBOB 44,409 3,890 18,403 28 -65,621 626 Heating oil 22,209 -5,498 46,750 4,620 -62,462 -580

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -2,431 14,930 14,116 3,665 1,465,256 -87,765 ICE WTI crude 7,140 -5091 9,005 3,151 421,228 -18,879

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total 4,709 9,839 23,121 6,816 1,886,484 -106,644 RBOB -275 -45,203 3,084 140 249,769 -7,082 Heating oil -13,500 -25,753 7,003 -496 307,763 -3,930 =============================================================================

