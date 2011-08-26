(Refiles to fix table, updating numbers)
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Money managers raised their net long U.S.
crude futures and options positions on NYMEX in the week to Aug. 23 but cut
them in London, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
The speculator group reduced its combined net long position by 521
positions to 165,897 contracts during the period, when NYMEX front-month crude
prices CLc1 fell to $85.44 a barrel from $86.65 a barrel.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange alone, the net long position rose by
426 to 143,195, edging up from the lowest since late November hit last week.
On ICE in London, the speculator group cut net longs by 947 to 22,702.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
NYMEX Crude 143,195 426 -18,046 -312 -178,401 -5,882
NYMEX Crude financial -6,419 1,374 10,702 -3,303 6,155 331
ICE WTI crude 22,702 -948 -14,600 2,125 -25,529 1,588
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- -------
Total 159,478 852 -21,944 -1,490 -197,775 -3,963
RBOB 44,763 3,875 17,708 -196 -66,639 1,071
Heating oil 22,378 -5,538 51,280 4,212 -71,986 -795
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
NYMEX Crude 37,303 3,588 15,950 2,181 2,705,135 -207,122
NYMEX Crude financial -8,085 2,202 -2,353 -604 78,287 -3,865
ICE WTI crude 8,267 -4,965 9,161 2,200 478,563 -24,255
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------
Total 37,485 825 22,758 3,777 3,261,985 -235,242
RBOB 928 -4925 3,240 175 278,457 -7,105
Heating oil -9,188 2,761 7,515 -642 366,041 -2,856
=============================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
NYMEX Crude 138,771 -9,824 28,678 -994 -179,134 -7,777
ICE WTI crude 21,287 -736 -12,298 1,749 -25,134 927
-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- -------
Total 160,058 -10,560 16,380 755 -204,268 -6,850
RBOB 44,409 3,890 18,403 28 -65,621 626
Heating oil 22,209 -5,498 46,750 4,620 -62,462 -580
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
NYMEX Crude -2,431 14,930 14,116 3,665 1,465,256 -87,765
ICE WTI crude 7,140 -5091 9,005 3,151 421,228 -18,879
-------- ------ -------- ------- ------
Total 4,709 9,839 23,121 6,816 1,886,484 -106,644
RBOB -275 -45,203 3,084 140 249,769 -7,082
Heating oil -13,500 -25,753 7,003 -496 307,763 -3,930
=============================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651>
Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE
or the CFTC website here
(Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Dale Hudson)