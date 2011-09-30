NEW YORK, Sept 30 Speculators cut their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Sept. 27 as prices slipped, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors reduced their net long positions on the New York Mercantile Exchange by more than 12,000 contracts to end the week at 154,854.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract increased their net long positions, however, by 385 contracts to 16,353 for the week.

U.S. crude oil futures dropped from $86.92 a barrel on Sept. 20 to $84.45 a barrel on Sept. 27.

FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 154,854 -12,323 -55,131 8,840 -146,416 9,690 NYMEX Crude financial -6,102 37 10,800 -587 6,178 0 ICE WTI crude 16,353 385 -5,155 3,242 -27,704 -2,558

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 165,105 -11,901 -49,486 11,495 -167,942 7,132 RBOB 33,890 -11,030 19,056 1,740 -58,338 7,071 Heating oil 13,574 -12,045 57,853 8,809 -71,964 10,134

Other Non Report Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 43,141 -1,857 3,553 -4,349 2,630,468 57,674 NYMEX Crude financial -8,015 550 -2,861 0 79,815 497 ICE WTI crude 6,940 -2,938 9,565 1,869 487,062 25,102

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 42,066 -4,245 10,257 -2,480 3,197,345 83,273 RBOB 2,470 5891 2,921 -3,672 286,423 -14,435 Heating oil -5,815 -1,409 6,353 -5,486 382,981 -2,393 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 141,534 -11,341 7,450 13,682 -146,501 13,667 ICE WTI crude 14,943 161 -2,635 3,162 -26,068 -947

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 156,477 -11,180 4,815 16,844 -172,569 12,720 RBOB 33,995 -10,893 20,193 1,498 -58,610 7,043 Heating oil 13,505 -11,982 53,754 8,889 -61,422 9,873

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -3,848 -10,938 1,365 -5,070 1,380,562 15,365 ICE WTI crude 4,147 -4285 9,613 1,909 424,221 18,649

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total 299 -15,223 10,978 -3,161 1,804,783 34,014 RBOB 1,480 -39,019 2,942 -3,517 267,532 -8,564 Heating oil -11,530 -26,818 5,693 -5,449 329,434 1,794 =============================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here