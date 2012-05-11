* Big speculators fled from oil market as prices tumbled
* Net position cut by a third as longs liquidate, shorts
surge
* Drop in net longs 50 pct larger than previous record in
2010
* Graphic on all positions: r.reuters.com/buv87r
(Updates with comments, details throughout)
By Jonathan Leff
NEW YORK, May 11 Hedge funds and big speculators
made the biggest-ever cuts in their bullish bets on oil,
according to weekly regulatory data on Friday that will put a
new perspective on the market's sudden price rout late last
week.
Money managers slashed their net long futures and options
positions in the major U.S. crude oil contracts to nearly their
lowest since 2010, cutting them by 81,674 lots in the week to
May 8, a drop of more than one-third, the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission's (CFTC) data showed.
At current prices, that's a decline of nearly $8 billion
worth of oil contracts.
The collapse, which was caused both by bullish speculators
closing out long positions and by bearish traders opening new
short bets, coincided with this year's biggest drop in prices,
one that rattled traders in its abruptness and because it came
one year after a similarly unusual $10 dive on May 5, 2011.
While the more than 8 percent drop in prices in the week to
May 8 was initially pinned on a range of factors from poor U.S.
jobs data to technical trading triggers, the CFTC data now
suggests that it was also likely also fueled by the most
significant fund repositioning since the financial crisis.
The sell-off comes amid recent news that a handful of major
energy hedge funds are winding down, including John Arnold's
gas-focused Centaurus, which had $2 billion of outside funds,
and London-based BlueGold, which was over $1 billion.
The CFTC does not release the identity of traders.
Joachim Azira with Credit Suisse Commodities Research said
the dramatic reversal in the market may have been caused by
speculators who were betting that the lowest volatility in years
would continue. The rout caused volatility to spike.
"The sell off started on Wednesday last week and continued
through Friday when previously complacent investors with long
positions started running for cover," he said.
Tom Bentz, director at BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc in
New York, said confusion over a possible one-third hike in
initial margins for NYMEX members -- later postponed by 90 days
-- also likely "shook out more length."
HARDER TO STAY LONG
U.S. crude oil prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange
(NYMEX) dived more than 7 percent in the last three days of last
week, and carried on falling in the first part of this week.
Over the five days to May 8, prices fell by 8.6 percent, more
than $9, undercutting confidence in this year's rally.
Dealers were mixed on what the data suggested for the
outlook, which has been clouded by new uncertainty over the
global economy and signs that tougher sanctions on Iran were not
yet straining the world's oil supplies.
"Earlier in the year, there were a lot of excuses for
keeping prices up. All those reasons are gone now and it's
harder to stay long," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at PFGBest
Research in Chicago.
Tim Evans of Citi Futures Perspectives agreed that the
bearish flow would likely continue, but offered an upside.
"This purging of excess length will eventually set the stage
for a new cycle of buying, but it could take a period of weeks
before that emerges," Evans said in a note.
Hedge funds, which had boosted their net longs the previous
week just ahead of the oil market's biggest decline this year,
were net long 153,725 lots by May 8, the data showed.
The decline was the largest in the agency's disaggregated
series, which begins from 2006, according to NYMEX only data. It
was 50 percent bigger than the previous record from early 2010.
Only once since 2010 has the net position fallen below this
level, according to Reuters calculations based on the data,
which aggregates both CME Group and
IntercontinentalExchange positions.
The drop in the net position was the result of both a huge
43,587-lot sell-off in NYMEX long positions as well as a
28,238-lot increase in short positions, pushing bearish bets to
the most since last October, according to the data.
Other trader groups showed less significant changes in crude
oil markets. Swap dealers -- mainly big banks -- cut their net
short position NYMEX position by 31,000 lots, the biggest move
in a year, but their positions were still larger than any point
prior to February, the data showed.
The "end-user" group of producers, consumers and merchants
also cut their net short by a larger than usual 15,695 lots,
further paring their holdings to the smallest since at least
2009, an indication that oil companies are in no rush to lock in
current prices that they expect are more likely to rise.
(Reporting By Jonathan Leff; additional reporting by Selam
Gebrekidan and Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)