Arcadia Petroleum and Parnon Energy have entered
talks to settle accusations that the energy traders illegally
pocketed $50 million fixing the crude oil market in 2008,
possibly ending the U.S. commodities regulator's biggest-ever
oil manipulation case.
Some of the examples below were not necessarily illegal
based on existing regulations.
TRADER: Arcadia, with assistance
MARKET: Dated Brent
PERIOD: August-September 2000
STRATEGY: Tosco claimed in a lawsuit, later settled out of
court, that Arcadia gained a monopoly position after obtaining
control of more "15-Day" Brent contracts than it knew could be
delivered. Glencore, named as a co-conspirator, also bought a
number of Brent cargoes to satisfy a tender to supply refiners
in India.
PRICES: Traders calculated that the value of Europe's
benchmark Dated Brent crude jumped by more than $3 from Aug. 21
to Sept. 5 as cargoes were bought.
TRADER: Sempra
MARKET: Dated Brent
PERIOD: First quarter 2002
STRATEGY: U.S. energy trader Sempra snapped up almost an
entire month's Brent crude oil program after carrying out a huge
exchange-for-physical (EFP) trade, under which it swapped Brent
futures for forward contracts that delivered oil. Most of the
crude was shipped to China.
FALLOUT: Sempra's was one of the last classic short squeezes
in the North Sea Brent market before pricing agency Platts
introduced additional types of crude into its benchmark
methodology, making it all but impossible for a single trader to
buy an entire month's worth of crude.
TRADER: BP
MARKET: Propane
PERIOD: Early 2004
STRATEGY: BP Plc was alleged to have bought nearly
all the propane in the Mont Belvieu storage fields in advance,
then held on to it until the end of the month, when other
companies that needed the gas on a northern pipeline would pay
up for it.
FALLOUT: In 2007 BP agreed to pay $303 million in civil and
criminal penalties for attempting to corner the U.S. propane
market, the biggest fine levied by the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission in history. In return, the government agreed
to end criminal probes related to propane, gasoline, crude and
other commodity trade. BP also paid $52 million to settle a
class action lawsuit.
A separate criminal case against four BP traders, who had
pleaded not guilty to mail fraud and conspiracy, was dismissed
in 2009 because the trades had occurred on the over-the-counter
market, not on a regulated exchange.
TRADER: Brian Hunter for Amaranth Advisors LLC
MARKET: U.S. Natural Gas
PERIOD: Aug.-Sept. 2006
STRATEGY: Hunter bet April prices would drop relative to
March before storage had the chance to refill to meet summer
cooling demand. A year later, storage was at a healthy level and
the spread began to move against him.
PRICES: Between Aug. 25 and Sept. 27, 2006, natgas futures
sank 41 percent as Hunter unwound his positions.
FALLOUT: The losses from the bad trades were estimated at
$6.4 billion and the fund went out of business.
The CFTC fined Amaranth $7.5 million for attempted market
manipulation and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) ordered Hunter to pay a $30 million fine. As a result of
the incident, ICE began reporting in more detail its weekly
positions to the CFTC.
TRADER: JPMORGAN, HSBC
MARKET: U.S. SILVER FUTURES, OPTIONS
PERIOD: Between first half of 2008 and third quarter 2010
STRATEGY: Investors claimed in two lawsuits that the banks,
among the world's largest bullion traders, had manipulated the
COMEX silver futures and options markets by amassing huge short
positions in silver futures contracts that are designed to
profit when prices fall.
PRICES: The price of spot silver had increased more than 25
percent from the start of second-quarter 2008 to the end of the
third quarter in 2010. Plaintiffs said silver prices would have
risen even more without manipulation.
FALLOUT: After five years, the CFTC closed its probe in
September last year, saying 7,000 staff hours of investigation
produced no evidence of wrongdoing.
Almost 50 investors filed lawsuits against JPMorgan Chase &
Co and HSBC alleging the banks squeezed or manipulated commodity
markets. HSBC was dropped from the case in September 2011 and a
New York court dismissed the suit in March 2013. Investors lost
their appeal in March this year.
TRADER: Anthony Ward, trading firm Armajaro
MARKET: London cocoa
PERIOD: July 2010
STRATEGY: Armajaro was widely reported by industry traders
to have accumulated a large position in the front-month Liffe
futures contract in the first half of 2010, ultimately taking
the largest exchange delivery in nearly 14 years.
PRICES: Liffe's July futures contract expired with a premium
near 300 pounds a tonne over September cocoa as shorts were
caught out. The prompt spread later collapsed.
FALLOUT: European cocoa industry participants sent a letter
to Liffe complaining of speculation market. Liffe introduced a
new trader reporting system similar to the CFTC that provided
more transparency about positions in the soft commodity markets.
TRADER: JPMorgan Chase & Co
PERIOD: September 2010 to November 2012
STRATEGY: FERC said JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corp, the unit
that became one of the biggest U.S. electricity traders with the
2008 acquisition of Bear Stearns, used "manipulative bidding
strategies" in California and the Midwest to churn up $2 billion
in profits from potentially loss-making power plants.
Regulators said the company created "artificial conditions"
by manipulating power grid operators into paying the bank to run
the plants at low levels and getting "premium rates."
PRICES: Midwest and California power market
FALLOUT: In July 2013, the JPMorgan subsidiary agreed to pay
a $410 million penalty to settle the FERC case, the
second-largest penalty in the regulator's history. JPMorgan
neither admitted nor denied violations.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting a
criminal investigation into whether several employees tried to
impede the FERC investigation.
TRADER: Barclays Capital
PERIOD: 2006-2008
STRATEGY: FERC has said the British bank deliberately lost
money in physical power markets to benefit its financial
positions between 2006 and 2008, and that the Barclays traders
knew their activity was unlawful.
PRICES: Midwest and California power market
FALLOUT: FERC fined the British bank and four of its power
traders a record $453 million, in its most ambitious market
manipulation case to date. In July last year, the bank said it
would contest the penalty.
TRADER: Arcadia Petroleum and Parnon Energy
PERIOD: 2008
STRATEGY: The CFTC alleged James Dyer of Parnon Energy and
Nick Wildgoose of Arcadia, and their firms amassed large
physical positions at an important U.S. oil trading hub to
create the impression of tight supplies that would boost prices.
Later they dumped those barrels back on to the market,
causing prices to crash and racking up profit from positions
they had accrued in futures markets.
FALLOUT: In May 2011, the CFTC sued the traders and their
firms alleging they illegally pocketed $50 million by fixing the
physical crude oil market. Traders filed a class action claiming
the defendants manipulated futures over a longer time period.
Arcadia and Parnon denied the charges. They have entered
talks to settle both cases after unsuccessful attempts to get
the cases dismissed.
TRADER: Joe Nicosia, Louis Dreyfus and its U.S. cotton
merchant Allenberg Cotton and Term Commodities
MARKET: New York Cotton
PERIOD: May-July 2011
STRATEGY: A July 2012 lawsuit said the company cornered the
cotton market in 2011 when it took delivery of most cotton
futures contracts on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange on
expiration. Louis Dreyfus has denied the allegations.
PRICES: Futures prices in March 2011 reached their highest
level since the U.S. Civil War in the 1860s and more than halved
by July. Physical cotton was trading at lower prices on the spot
market, but Dreyfus declined to buy it, the suit alleges.
FALLOUT: Ex-Glencore cotton trader, Mark Allen, and other
traders filed a class action alleging that Louis Dreyfus
violated antitrust law by artificially inflating futures prices.
The CFTC opened a probe into the trading, its second in
three years. It found no evidence of manipulation after a surge
in cotton prices prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
TRADER: Goldman Sachs, Metro Trade Services International,
Glencore Xstrata, JPMorgan Chase & Co, London Metal Exchange
MARKET: LME aluminum
PERIOD: Feb. 1, 2010, onward
PRICES: Premiums for aluminum, the price paid on top of the
LME benchmark for physical delivery of metal, have set records
every year since 2010.
STRATEGY: The banks and traders hoarded metal in warehouses,
restraining supplies and driving up the prices of industrial
products, including the Platts MW Midwest premium, from
soft-drink cans to airplanes, lawsuits have alleged.
Goldman, JPMorgan and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, the LME's new owners, have dismissed the lawsuits as
without merit. Glencore declined to comment.
FALLOUT: A total of 26 antitrust class actions have been
filed in the United States since August 2013, alleging price
fixing. The CFTC, Department of Justice and UK regulator the
Financial Conduct Authority are looking into the matter.
