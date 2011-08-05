* Crude net longs down 16 pct in NY, down 9 pct in London

* RBOB and heating oil net longs down

(Adds detail and background, links to table.)

NEW YORK, Aug 5 Money managers cut their net-long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Aug. 2, the Commodity Futures Trading Commision said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its net long position by 33,476 positions to 177,689 contracts during the period, as front-month benchmark U.S. oil futures CLc1 fell 6 percent, a decline that deepened in the following days.

Money manager net NYMEX crude positions fell 31,172 in New York to 160,251, while they fell 2,300 on ICE to 23,840, the data showed. [ID:nEMS0UZ1Z7]

Hedge funds slashed their bets on higher oil prices as prices fell on a flurry of negative economic data, after the investor group had steadily lifted net long positions in the previous four weeks.

U.S. crude prices fell in four consecutive days ahead of Friday, when they rose slightly to settle at $86.88, or 7.4 percent lower than on Tuesday, the last CFTC survey date for this reporting period.

OIL PRODUCTS

Money managers also cut net longs in oil products like RBOB gasoline, where they shaved 2,687 positions to 60,490, and heating oil, down 4,022 to 39.278. Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)