* Crude net longs down 16 pct in NY, down 9 pct in London
* RBOB and heating oil net longs down
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Money managers cut their
net-long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week
to Aug. 2, the Commodity Futures Trading Commision said on
Friday.
The speculator group cut its net long position by 33,476
positions to 177,689 contracts during the period, as
front-month benchmark U.S. oil futures CLc1 fell 6 percent, a
decline that deepened in the following days.
Money manager net NYMEX crude positions fell 31,172 in New
York to 160,251, while they fell 2,300 on ICE to 23,840, the
data showed. [ID:nEMS0UZ1Z7]
Hedge funds slashed their bets on higher oil prices as
prices fell on a flurry of negative economic data, after the
investor group had steadily lifted net long positions in the
previous four weeks.
U.S. crude prices fell in four consecutive days ahead of
Friday, when they rose slightly to settle at $86.88, or 7.4
percent lower than on Tuesday, the last CFTC survey date for
this reporting period.
OIL PRODUCTS
Money managers also cut net longs in oil products like RBOB
gasoline, where they shaved 2,687 positions to 60,490, and
heating oil, down 4,022 to 39.278.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)