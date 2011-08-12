* Crude net longs slip 14 percent

* RBOB, heating oil longs also down

NEW YORK, Aug 12 Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions on NYMEX to the lowest in over eight months in the week to Aug. 9, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its total net long position by 24,078 positions to 153,611 contracts during the period, when NYMEX front-month crude prices CLc1 fell more than 15 percent.

In NYMEX crude alone, the net long position fell by 17,313 to 142,938, the lowest since late November. On ICE the speculator group trimmed net longs by 6,650 to 17,190. [ID:nEMS20NDZ5]

Managed money also sharply cut net longs in NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil.

Oil prices posted their third straight weekly loss this week and WTI is down a quarter from highs above $114 a barrel in April, following slowing economic growth in the United States that has cut into oil demand.

