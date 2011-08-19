* WTI net longs surge 37 percent in London as prices rise

* Net longs trimmed slightly in New York

* Gasoline, heating oil net longs cut sharply

By David Sheppard

NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. crude oil speculators on two rival exchanges differed sharply in their view of the market last week, trimming net longs on NYMEX but hiking them by almost 40 percent on the UK Intercontinental Exchange.

Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised the combined net long position by 6,291 positions to 166,329 contracts in the week to August 16, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange alone, the net long position fell by 169 to 142,769, the lowest since late November. On ICE in London, the speculator group raised net longs in the look-alike WTI U.S. crude oil contract by 6,460 to 23,650, an increase of more than 37 percent.

Front-month U.S. crude prices CLc1 rose to $86.65 from $79.30 a barrel over the reporting period, which runs to Tuesday. Prices have since slipped by about $4 a barrel.

The data suggests hedge funds trading in London took a far more bullish view of the market than their New York counterparts, following the $16 fall in prices at the start of this month.

In New York long positions were cut by 1,149, though 980 short positions were also closed.

In London, long positions were raised by 3,917, while shorts came down by 2,543 -- suggesting at least part of the bounce in prices in the week to Tuesday was caused by short covering.

OIL PRODUCTS

Net longs were cut in both RBOB gasoline RBc1 and heating oil HOc1 in the week to Tuesday.

Speculators reduced net longs in RBOB by around 7 percent or by 3,411 futures and options contracts to 40,888. RBOB gasoline prices rose to $2.8538 a gallon from $2.6676 over the same time period.

In heating oil, the money manager group reduced net longs by 2,659 to 27,916. Heating oil prices rose to $2.9326 a gallon from $2.7648. (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Jonathan Leff)