* Speculators hike net long positions on RBOB

* Heating oil net longs down

(Adds details, background)

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Speculators cut their net long U.S. crude oil futures and options positions in the week to Sept. 6 as prices fell, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commision said on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors reduced their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 5,780 contracts to 155,837 during the week.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract also cut their net long position, down 8,186 to 14,662 contracts.

U.S. crude prices fell from $88.90 a barrel on Aug. 30 to $86.02 on Sept. 6, dragged down by ongoing concerns about the economy.

Net long positions in U.S. crude oil held by speculators on both sides of the Atlantic have fallen from record levels hit in late April, shortly after Libyan oil exports were cut off by the civil war in the country.

But they remain well above the level of last September, when they stood at less than 85,000 contracts.

Speculators also trimmed their net long heating oil position, down 861 positions to 30,898.

The net long position held by the group in RBOB gasoline futures rose, however, up 6,611 positions to 58,876 contracts. (Editing by David Gregorio)