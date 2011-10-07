* Crude specs cut net longs in New York, raise in London

* Combined NY/LON net longs fall 5,000 contracts

* RBOB gasoline net longs up, heating oil down

By David Sheppard

NEW YORK, Oct 7 Speculators cut their net long positions in U.S. crude oil futures and options in the week to Oct. 4 when prices slipped, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors reduced their net long positions on the New York Mercantile Exchange by more than 8,500 contracts to end Tuesday at 146,304.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract increased their net long positions, however, by 3,453 contracts to 19,807 that week.

U.S. crude oil futures dropped from $84.45 a barrel on Sept. 27 to $75.67 a barrel on Oct. 4.

The largest part of the fall in net longs on NYMEX came from speculators opening new short positions to bet on further price falls. Short positions rose by 6,329 over the period to 68,747, versus a reduction in longs of 2,220 to 215,051.

Some of those will have been caught out by the bounce in prices since they bottomed on Tuesday, rallying by over $7 to close at $82.98 a barrel on Friday -- a gain of almost 10 percent in just three sessions.

OIL PRODUCTS

Speculators' views were mixed on oil products last week, increasing net longs in RBOB gasoline RBc1 but cutting them for heating oil HOc1.

RBOB net longs were up by 2,615 to 36,505 in the week to Oct. 4 as prices rose fell from $2.6955 a gallon to $2.4884 a gallon.

The rise in net longs in RBOB largely came from traders closing short positions, which were down by 2,228 to 13,533.

Heating oil net longs were cut by 3,990 to 9,584 as prices fell from $2.8766 a gallon to $2.7234 a gallon. Long positions were cut by 3,286 while shorts were raised by 704 futures and options contracts. (Editing by Andrea Evans and Bob Burgdorfer)