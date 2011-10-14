* Short positions slashed by 20 pct in New York
* Net longs up 8 pct in week, but outright longs fall
* Big increase in net-longs for RBOB gasoline
By David Sheppard
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Speculators in U.S. crude oil
futures and options slashed their bets on falling prices in the
week to Oct. 11, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
Net-long positions -- the difference between the number of
bets prices will rise versus bets they will fall -- from hedge
funds and other large financial investors increased by 11,389
to 157,693 over the week, the CFTC said.
But that move was almost entirely due to traders closing
out nearly 14,000 short positions rather than new buying.
Outright long positions actually fell by 2,419.
The data may give some oil traders pause as it indicates
the more than $10 a barrel surge in prices that week to almost
$86 a barrel lacked substantial new buying from investors.
It does, however, confirm that the pessimistic views
related to the euro zone crisis receded in the week to
Tuesday.
Hedge funds and other large investors, the so-called 'Money
Manager' category, had been building up short positions in the
oil market since the middle of September, increasing them from
around 50,000 to 69,000 over a three-week period.
Oil prices fell from around $90 a barrel on Sept. 13 to a
nearly 12-month intraday low of $74.95 on Oct. 4. On that date
money managers held roughly one short position for every three
long positions in the market.
In the Oct. 4 to Oct. 11 period short positions were
slashed by 20 percent. Oil jumped to $85.81 in that period and
then closed at $87.42 a barrel on Friday.
The drop in short positions led to an 8 percent increase
in net longs over the week, despite the absence of new buying.
The ratio of short to long positions is now closer to 1:4.
Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract
in London trimmed their net long position by 2,311 contracts to
17,496 for the week. Outright longs were down 5,612 while
shorts were down by 3,301.
OIL PRODUCTS
Speculators were bullish on oil product prices over the
week.
Net long RBOB gasoline RBc1 futures and options positions
increased 23 percent, rising 8,470 to 44,975.
Managed money longs in RBOB were up by 4,932 while shorts
were cut by 3,537.
RBOB prices rallied from $2.4884 to $2.7476 a gallon over
the week to Tuesday.
Heating oil HOc1 net longs were raised by 3,710 to
13,294, an increase of 37 percent. Similar to U.S. crude, the
majority of that move was influenced by investors closing out
short positions. Outright longs increased by just 365.
Heating oil prices rose from $2.7234 a gallon to $2.9041 a
gallon in that week.
(Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Andrea Evans)