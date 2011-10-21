* Crude net longs up 9 percent

* Heating oil net longs more than double (Adds details)

NEW YORK, Oct 21 Speculators raised their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Oct. 18 as prices rallied, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 13,686 contracts to end Tuesday at 171,378.

The move marks the second weekly increase in net long positions by hedge funds and other large financial investors, though this week most of the increase came from traders establishing new outright long positions rather than closing out shorts.

Outright long positions were up by 11,704 while bets on falling prices were reduced by 1,982 positions.

In the previous week to Oct. 11, the increase in net longs had been largely driven by traders bailing out of short positions as prices bounced from around $75 to $85 a barrel.

Overall, net longs in U.S. crude futures and options in New York have increased by 17 percent over the last two weeks. Much of that has come in futures alone, where net longs are up by more than 25 percent over the past two weeks, since hitting a 12-month low on Oct. 4.

U.S. crude oil futures rose from $85.81 a barrel on Oct. 11 to $88.34 a barrel in the latest week to Tuesday.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract raised their net long position by 643 futures and options contracts to 18,138 for the week to Oct. 18.

OIL PRODUCTS

Money managers turned very bullish of heating oil prices last week, more than doubling their net long positions in the week to Oct. 18.

Heating oil HOc1 net longs were raised by 16,807 to 30,101, an increase of more than 125 percent.

Heating oil prices rose from $2.9041 a gallon to $3.0277 a gallon over the week to Tuesday.

RBOB gasoline RBc1 net longs also increased, rising 7,710 to 52,865.

Prices largely unchanged on the week, moving from $2.7476 a gallon to $2.7469 a gallon. (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Marguerita Choy)