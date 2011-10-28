* Net longs hit highest since June
* Fourth biggest increase this year
* Move into backwardation accompanied by strong buying
* Heating oil, RBOB gasoline net longs also up
By David Sheppard
NEW YORK, Oct 28 Speculators increased their
bets on rising U.S. oil prices to the highest level since June,
data from the U.S. regulator showed on Friday, as the market
was roiled by the first move into backwardation in three
years.
The data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) goes some way to debunking the argument that the move
into backwardation -- when prices for immediate delivery trade
at a premium -- was caused by a short-covering rally.
Hedge funds and other large investors actually increased
their net long positions in U.S. crude oil futures and options
by 25,903 to end Tuesday at 197,280, an increase of 15 percent
and the fourth largest rise this year.
The vast majority of that shift came from the establishment
of new outright long positions, which were up by 20,702 to
245,037. Short positions, or bets on falling prices, were
reduced by just 5,201 to 47,757.
It was the third increase in net longs in three weeks and
indicates financial traders are expecting oil prices to rise
again after a series of sharp corrections since May.
The move came as U.S. crude oil futures surged from $88.34
a barrel on Oct. 18 to $93.17 a barrel on Oct. 25. On the last
day the data covers, front-month U.S. crude oil futures started
to trade above contracts for delayed delivery, a market
structure called backwardation that normally indicates
tightening supplies.
U.S. crude's discount to London-based rival Brent also
narrowed sharply over the week, coming in from around $24 to
less than $18 a barrel.
Some traders and analysts said the move into backwardation
may have been influenced by traders closing out positions in
what has been one of the most popular trades this year, but the
data does not provide a clear link between the two.
Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-alike U.S. contract
also raised their net long positions, upping them by 348
contracts to 18,485 for the week.
OIL PRODUCTS
Bets on rising U.S. oil product prices also increased for
the so-called money manager group.
Net longs in heating oil HOc1 increased by 4,025 to
34,126, as prices rose from $3.0277 a gallon to $3.0502 a
gallon.
RBOB gasoline RBc1 net longs were increased by 8,760 to
61,455, as prices fell from $2.7469 a gallon to $2.6968 a
gallon.
(Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jim Marshall)