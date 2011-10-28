* Net longs hit highest since June

* Fourth biggest increase this year

* Move into backwardation accompanied by strong buying

* Heating oil, RBOB gasoline net longs also up

* CFTC graphics package: r.reuters.com/buv87r

By David Sheppard

NEW YORK, Oct 28 Speculators increased their bets on rising U.S. oil prices to the highest level since June, data from the U.S. regulator showed on Friday, as the market was roiled by the first move into backwardation in three years.

The data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) goes some way to debunking the argument that the move into backwardation -- when prices for immediate delivery trade at a premium -- was caused by a short-covering rally.

Hedge funds and other large investors actually increased their net long positions in U.S. crude oil futures and options by 25,903 to end Tuesday at 197,280, an increase of 15 percent and the fourth largest rise this year.

The vast majority of that shift came from the establishment of new outright long positions, which were up by 20,702 to 245,037. Short positions, or bets on falling prices, were reduced by just 5,201 to 47,757.

It was the third increase in net longs in three weeks and indicates financial traders are expecting oil prices to rise again after a series of sharp corrections since May.

The move came as U.S. crude oil futures surged from $88.34 a barrel on Oct. 18 to $93.17 a barrel on Oct. 25. On the last day the data covers, front-month U.S. crude oil futures started to trade above contracts for delayed delivery, a market structure called backwardation that normally indicates tightening supplies.

U.S. crude's discount to London-based rival Brent also narrowed sharply over the week, coming in from around $24 to less than $18 a barrel.

Some traders and analysts said the move into backwardation may have been influenced by traders closing out positions in what has been one of the most popular trades this year, but the data does not provide a clear link between the two.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-alike U.S. contract also raised their net long positions, upping them by 348 contracts to 18,485 for the week.

OIL PRODUCTS

Bets on rising U.S. oil product prices also increased for the so-called money manager group.

Net longs in heating oil HOc1 increased by 4,025 to 34,126, as prices rose from $3.0277 a gallon to $3.0502 a gallon.

RBOB gasoline RBc1 net longs were increased by 8,760 to 61,455, as prices fell from $2.7469 a gallon to $2.6968 a gallon. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jim Marshall)