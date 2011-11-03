(Corrects numbers in 'Futures Only' section of table in Oct. 28 story)

NEW YORK, Oct 28 Speculators raised their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Oct. 25 to the highest level since June as prices rallied, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 25,903 contracts to end Tuesday at 197,280.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract raised their net long position by 348 contracts to 18,485 for the week.

U.S. crude oil futures surged from $88.34 a barrel on Oct. 18 to $93.17 a barrel on Oct. 25. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 197,280 25,902 -76,983 -17,928 -143,831 -1,853 NYMEX Crude financial -5,543 1,220 6,960 -2,696 6,180 2 ICE WTI crude 18,485 347 -13,127 -2,020 -25,590 -939

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 210,222 27,469 -83,150 -22,644 -163,241 -2,790 RBOB 61,445 8,760 17,469 -702 -86,613 -5,668 Heating oil 34,126 4,025 56,984 -2,762 -96,193 -1,215

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 28,195 -13,608 -4,662 7,485 2,625,791 -36,692 NYMEX Crude financial -5,377 1,511 -2,220 -37 74,302 -6,845 ICE WTI crude 12,035 3,872 8,196 -1,261 474,397 -33,734

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 34,853 -8,225 1,314 6,187 3,174,490 -77,271 RBOB 712 -393 6,988 -1,996 301,263 1,943 Heating oil -12,681 -4,213 17,763 4,164 367,174 -4,301 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 184,147 25,626 -26,334 -30,666 -131,057 5,544 ICE WTI crude 17,110 394 -10,173 -1,808 -20,836 -2,137

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 201,257 26,020 -36,507 -32,474 -151,893 3,407 RBOB 61,326 8,654 18,594 -684 -86,289 -5,960 Heating oil 34,199 4,152 53,217 -2,581 -89,685 -6,109

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -24,429 -10,279 -2,327 9,775 1,388,897 -42,666 ICE WTI crude 5,629 4653 8,270 -1,102 412,020 -31,897

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total -18,800 -5,626 5,943 8,673 1,800,917 -74,563 RBOB -676 -52,676 7,045 -2,006 280,564 2,214 Heating oil -15,054 -29,783 17,323 4,274 298,497 -397 =============================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here (Reporting by David Sheppard)