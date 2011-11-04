* Net longs in U.S. crude trimmed in NY

* In London, net longs in ICE WTI down by more than 50 pct

* RBOB net longs cut, heating oil up (Adds oil product details)

By David Sheppard

NEW YORK, Nov 4 Speculators trimmed their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Nov. 1, pulling back from a four-month high hit the previous week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors reduced their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 7,064 contracts to end Tuesday at 190,216.

On the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract, also known as ICE West Texas Intermediate (WTI), speculators slashed their net long position by 10,015 contracts to 8,470.

The move comes as the Brent-WTI spread stabilized in a $16-$18 range, having pulled back sharply from a record above $28 a barrel hit in early October.

U.S. crude oil futures slipped over the week, moving from $93.17 a barrel on Oct. 25 to $92.19 a barrel on Nov. 1.

OIL PRODUCTS

Speculators trimmed their net long positions in RBOB gasoline RBc1 futures and options but increased them in heating oil HOc1.

RBOB net longs fell by 1,474 to 59,971 in the week to Nov. 1. Prices fell from $2.6998 to $2.6244 a gallon over the week.

Net longs in heating oil were raised by 4,387 to 38,513. Prices slipped from $3.0502 a gallon to $3.0379 a gallon, but heating oil's premium over RBOB jumped to a post-2008 high over RBOB on Tuesday. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Andrea Evans)