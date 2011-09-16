* U.S. crude net longs increase by 15 pct in NY, London

* Net longs cut in heating oil, RBOB

(Adds details, quote)

By David Sheppard

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Speculators hiked their net long U.S. crude oil futures and options positions by 15 percent in the week to Sept. 13 as prices rose, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased net long positions on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) by 23,710 positions to 179,547 during the week.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract in London also raised their net long positions by 1,108 to 15,770 contracts.

The combined total in New York and London was up by 15 percent and the highest since July. It was the largest weekly percentage increase since June in New York.

U.S. crude prices rose from $86.02 a barrel on Sept.6 to $90.21 on Sept. 13.

The rise in net longs was partly caused by traders closing out short positions on NYMEX, signaling that views of the market are not as bearish as they were a week ago.

Short positions were cut by 15,824 to 50,148 over the week, accounting for 65 percent of the total net change over the week.

The outright long positions rose by 8,426 to 229,695 positions, the equivalent of almost 230 million barrels of oil.

"U.S. crude is the only category in the oil complex that saw net inflows," said Mike Tran at CIBC in New York, adding that net length is now 25 percent higher than it was in August.

Net longs remain, however, more than 40 percent below the record peak they hit back in April, when prices were surging higher on the back of disrupted crude flows from Libya.

OIL PRODUCTS

In contrast to the increase in U.S. crude, speculators reduced their bets on rising gasoline and heating oil prices.

Speculator net long positions in RBOB gasoline futures RBc1 fell by 7,567 to 51,309, a drop of almost 13 percent.

RBOB prices fell from $2.8226 a gallon to $2.7424 a gallon in the week to Sept. 13.

Heating oil net longs were cut by 7,621 positions to 23,277 by the speculator group, a reduction of almost 25 percent.

Front-month heating oil futures fell from $3.0102 a gallon to $2.9361 a gallon over the week. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)