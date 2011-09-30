* ICE WTI speculators increase net longs

* Speculators make deep cuts to RBOB, heating oil length

* CFTC graphics package: r.reuters.com/buv87r

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Speculators cut their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Sept. 27 as prices slipped, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors reduced their net long positions on the New York Mercantile Exchange by more than 12,000 contracts to end the week at 154,854. It was the second straight week the group cut their net longs, having dropped their positions by 12,369 in the week to Sept. 20 to 167,177.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. contract increased their net long positions, however, by 385 contracts to 16,353 for the week to Sept. 27.

U.S. crude oil futures dropped from $86.92 a barrel on Sept. 20 to $84.45 a barrel on Sept. 27.

Speculators also made deep cuts to their net long positions in RBOB gasoline futures and gasoline.

Net longs in heating oil were reduced by 11,030 to 33,890 while heating oil longs were cut nearly in half, by 12,045 to 13,574.