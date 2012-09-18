BRIEF-Pfizer to cancel listing in the United Kingdom
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 A trader pressing the wrong key was not the likely cause of a brief plunge in oil prices on Monday, a top regulator at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission told Reuters.
"Based upon our initial review, it does not appear that a fat finger is the likely cause of the oil price dive yesterday," Commissioner Bart Chilton said on Tuesday.
Brent crude prices plummeted more than $3 in a matter of minutes just before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Monday as trading volumes - which had been muted by the Rosh Hashana holiday - shot up.
It was not immediately clear what caused the price plunge, but CFTC officials are looking into the matter.
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.