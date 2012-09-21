WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Overly tough new swaps rules drafted by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have unintentionally pushed swaps players into the futures market, a regulator plans to say on Friday.

Scott O'Malia, a Republican commissioner at the CFTC and frequent critic of many of the agency's rules, will say that the cost and complexity of the new swaps regime have driven out market participants, according to a statement provided by this office.

"I believe the regulatory uncertainty was so great that energy markets voted with their pocket-books and moved their traidng business from the complex regulatory nightmare of the swaps markets to the well-functioning futures markets," O'Malia will say at the University of Notre Dame Business law forum.