WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Overly tough new swaps rules
drafted by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have
unintentionally pushed swaps players into the futures market, a
regulator plans to say on Friday.
Scott O'Malia, a Republican commissioner at the CFTC and
frequent critic of many of the agency's rules, will say that the
cost and complexity of the new swaps regime have driven out
market participants, according to a statement provided by this
office.
"I believe the regulatory uncertainty was so great that
energy markets voted with their pocket-books and moved their
traidng business from the complex regulatory nightmare of the
swaps markets to the well-functioning futures markets," O'Malia
will say at the University of Notre Dame Business law forum.