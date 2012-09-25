WASHINGTON, Sept 25 China-based Sheenson
Investments Ltd. and a s takeholder agreed to pay $1.5 million to
settle U.S. charges it violated rules on the size of positions
traders can hold in the cotton and soybean futures markets, a
U.S. regulator said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Sheenson
Investments exceeded position limits in the Soybean oil market
in February and March 2009.
The CFTC order also finds that Weidong Ge, through his
ownership interest in Sheenson and other firms, exceeded limits
in the cotton market from January through February 11, 2011.