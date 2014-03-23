March 23 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission has stepped up a probe into more than a million
energy, metals, foreign exchange and other swap transactions,
the Financial Times reported on its website on Sunday, citing
anonymous sources.
The commission's staff members have sent "Wells notices" as
they look into transactions that include "exchanges of futures
for swaps," according to the article. Such a notice indicates
that the CFTC's staff intends to recommend that commissioners
authorize a civil action, the article said.
The article said that it was not clear how many Wells
notices have been sent or to whom, but that some have been sent
in the past two months.
A CFTC spokesman did not immediately return a request for
comment outside of normal business hours.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Jan Paschal)