NEW YORK Nov 24 U.S. regulators on Tuesday proposed new rules to limit disruptions in the futures market from high-speed electronic trading by imposing risk controls and safeguards around the use of trading algorithms.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted unanimously in favor of the proposal, which would affect trading firms, clearing members, and exchanges, and will now be open for 90-day public comment period. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)