WASHINGTON Aug 6 Elizabeth Ritter, a former chief counsel at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has joined law firm DLA Piper where she will be working with Bart Chilton, a former commissioner at the derivatives regulator.

Chilton, a Democrat and often outspoken critic of large banks who left the CFTC in March, is now working with "clients who will be subject to increased regulation over the next few years" the firm said at the time.

Ritter, a Chilton aide at the CFTC, will focus on issues involving the $710 trillion global derivatives market, which was brought under the agency's remit after helping to cause the 2007-09 financial crisis, the company said on Wednesday.

Scott O'Malia, a Republican member of the CFTC, caused a stir last month by announcing he was leaving the agency to become the head of a banking group that has frequently tried to water down CFTC rules.

Ritter worked at the CFTC for 25 years, serving as counsel to both Republican and Democrat chairs.