By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 6 Elizabeth Ritter, a former
chief counsel at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has
joined law firm DLA Piper where she will be working with Bart
Chilton, a former commissioner at the derivatives regulator.
Chilton, a Democrat and often outspoken critic of large
banks who left the CFTC in March, is now working with "clients
who will be subject to increased regulation over the next few
years" the firm said at the time.
Ritter, a Chilton aide at the CFTC, will focus on issues
involving the $710 trillion global derivatives market, which was
brought under the agency's remit after helping to cause the
2007-09 financial crisis, the company said on Wednesday.
Scott O'Malia, a Republican member of the CFTC, caused a
stir last month by announcing he was leaving the agency to
become the head of a banking group that has frequently tried to
water down CFTC rules.
Ritter worked at the CFTC for 25 years, serving as counsel
to both Republican and Democrat chairs.
(Editing by Tom Brown)