By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 A U.S. court on Tuesday
largely rejected an attempt by banking groups to limit the U.S.
swaps regulator's ability to apply its rules overseas, a hotly
debated issue as the agency reins in the $710 trillion global
market.
Most of the claims by the three banking groups failed
because the law gave the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
clear powers to apply a host of new rules to govern the formerly
unregulated swaps market overseas, the ruling by a Washington,
D.C., federal court said.
While Judge Paul Friedman sent back some of the rules to the
CFTC, telling the agency to do a better job in weighing the
costs and benefits, he did not invalidate them.
The banks' challenges "merely seek to delay the inevitable,"
Friedman said in his opinion, adding that "Congress has clearly
indicated that the swaps provisions (in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street Reform Act) apply extraterritorially."
Wall Street is facing an onslaught of new rules after the
2007-09 financial crisis and the CFTC's so-called cross-border
rules became one of several conflicts between the agency and the
large banks that dominate swaps trading.
The agency requires that swaps be traded on exchange-like
platforms and that they be sent through clearing houses to
reduce risk. It has also imposed strict registration and
reporting requirements for banks and their clients.
In many cases, these rules also apply when U.S. banks do
business through their affiliates abroad and when they deal with
foreign clients in the United States, to prevent any risk that
emanates abroad from hitting the U.S. parent company.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA), the International Swaps and Derivatives Association
(ISDA) and the Institute of International Bankers (IIB)
challenged that cross-border policy late last year.
The groups accused the CFTC of avoiding a rigorous
rule-making process by issuing less formal guidance, altering
rules without public input, and failing to study the costs and
economic impacts of the new regime.
Bank of America, Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase
and Co are some of the largest players in swaps,
products that can be used to hedge against price risk but that
are predominantly used by speculators.
BOOST FOR THE REGULATOR
The cross-border application of the rules is also the source
of a long-running dispute with the European Union, which wants
the U.S. to rely more on EU oversight.
The standoff threatens to delay implementation of a global
framework that would give supervisors more insight into the
risks these once opaque markets harbor, while at the same time
allowing banks and their clients to operate across borders.
"This decision is a very big win for financial reform and
for transparent derivatives markets," said Dennis Kelleher, who
heads Better Markets, a group urging Wall Street reform.
Banks had succeeded in getting a court to throw out another
CFTC rule to cap speculation in commodity markets, using the
same argument of a lack of cost-benefit analysis, a requirement
of the Administrative Procedures Act. The CFTC has since
reproposed those rules for so-called position limits.
The Securities and Exchange Commission - which oversees a
tiny corner of the swaps market - is working on its own proposal
for cross-border rules.
Swaps were originally designed to protect companies against
risks with interest rates or currencies, but they can also be
packaged into the types of complex financial transactions that
became a problem during the financial crisis.
