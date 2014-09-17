WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. derivatives regulator on Wednesday met to propose a new rule for safety margins for uncleared swaps, a last remaining building block in its efforts to make the $710 trillion global market safer.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the rule will be largely identical to one proposed by bank regulators, which determines the margin for swaps traded outside clearing houses, firms that stand between buyers and sellers.

The CFTC is also set to adopt a modification to its rules that would make it easier for government-owned electric or natural gas utilities to continue to use swaps to protect them against swings in commodity prices.

It was the first public meeting to adopt new rules by new CFTC Chairman Tim Massad.

The vote comes a day after a U.S. court rejected an attempt by banks to limit the agency's ability to apply its swaps rules overseas. The banks had accused the CFTC of avoiding a rigorous rule-making process.

Swaps, a form of derivatives, mushroomed during the pre-crisis boom when they were only lightly regulated, with trading dominated by banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup Inc..

Since the 2007-09 credit meltdown, however, swaps must be routed through clearing houses, but some are so complex that they still will not be cleared, and the new rules set out how much money trading partners need to set aside.

Counterparties must post enough buffers to give themselves 10 days to unwind any deal going awry, the rules say. For cleared swaps, that period is one to five days, making uncleared swaps far more expensive to use.

CFTC's rules for uncleared swaps apply to more than half of the so-called swap dealers registered with the agency, often units of banks, and firms such as oil major BP and commodity trader Cargill Inc.

The uncleared margin rule was first proposed in 2011, but it was reworked by bank regulators, and now the CFTC. They closely mimic guidelines last October from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

The final rule for utilities was developed after these firms said they were concerned that they would no longer be able to hedge price risks because their bank counterparties stopped providing swaps to local governments and their agencies.

The CFTC offers special protection for government bodies dealing in swaps, requiring that a swap dealer meets the agency's rules if it does only $25 million worth of deals a year with such agencies. For private clients, that threshold is far higher, at $8 billion per year.

The final rule offers an exemption from the protection, as long as the swaps are used by government-owned utilities that use them to hedge price risks in their business. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Grant McCool)