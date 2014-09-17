By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, Sept 17
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. derivatives
regulator on Wednesday met to propose a new rule for safety
margins for uncleared swaps, a last remaining building block in
its efforts to make the $710 trillion global market safer.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the rule will
be largely identical to one proposed by bank regulators, which
determines the margin for swaps traded outside clearing houses,
firms that stand between buyers and sellers.
The CFTC is also set to adopt a modification to its rules
that would make it easier for government-owned electric or
natural gas utilities to continue to use swaps to protect them
against swings in commodity prices.
It was the first public meeting to adopt new rules by new
CFTC Chairman Tim Massad.
The vote comes a day after a U.S. court rejected an attempt
by banks to limit the agency's ability to apply its swaps rules
overseas. The banks had accused the CFTC of avoiding a rigorous
rule-making process.
Swaps, a form of derivatives, mushroomed during the
pre-crisis boom when they were only lightly regulated, with
trading dominated by banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Bank
of America and Citigroup Inc..
Since the 2007-09 credit meltdown, however, swaps must be
routed through clearing houses, but some are so complex that
they still will not be cleared, and the new rules set out how
much money trading partners need to set aside.
Counterparties must post enough buffers to give themselves
10 days to unwind any deal going awry, the rules say. For
cleared swaps, that period is one to five days, making uncleared
swaps far more expensive to use.
CFTC's rules for uncleared swaps apply to more than half of
the so-called swap dealers registered with the agency, often
units of banks, and firms such as oil major BP and
commodity trader Cargill Inc.
The uncleared margin rule was first proposed in 2011, but it
was reworked by bank regulators, and now the CFTC. They closely
mimic guidelines last October from the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision.
The final rule for utilities was developed after these firms
said they were concerned that they would no longer be able to
hedge price risks because their bank counterparties stopped
providing swaps to local governments and their agencies.
The CFTC offers special protection for government bodies
dealing in swaps, requiring that a swap dealer meets the
agency's rules if it does only $25 million worth of deals a year
with such agencies. For private clients, that threshold is far
higher, at $8 billion per year.
The final rule offers an exemption from the protection, as
long as the swaps are used by government-owned utilities that
use them to hedge price risks in their business.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Grant McCool)