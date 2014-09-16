WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. derivatives regulators formally revoked the registration of Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital commodity fund units on Tuesday, as part of a settlement that comes in the wake of the firm's guilty plea to insider-trading charges last year.

The settlement between the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the two SAC Capital units comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission took similar steps in June to bar the once-powerful hedge fund from operating an investment advisory business.

SAC Capital has since been restructured and renamed Point72 Asset Management, a change that signals it can no longer manage money for outside clients and can only work as a family office. Family offices are not required to register with U.S. regulators.

The settlements with the CFTC and SEC were expected in the wake of the firm's guilty plea last year. Cohen has not been charged with any criminal wrong-doing. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)