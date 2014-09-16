By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. derivatives regulators
formally revoked the registration of Steven A. Cohen's SAC
Capital commodity fund units on Tuesday, as part of a settlement
that comes in the wake of the firm's guilty plea to
insider-trading charges last year.
The settlement between the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and the two SAC Capital units comes after the
Securities and Exchange Commission took similar steps in June to
bar the once-powerful hedge fund from operating an investment
advisory business.
SAC Capital has since been restructured and renamed Point72
Asset Management, a change that signals it can no longer manage
money for outside clients and can only work as a family office.
Family offices are not required to register with U.S.
regulators.
The settlements with the CFTC and SEC were expected in the
wake of the firm's guilty plea last year. Cohen has not been
charged with any criminal wrong-doing.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)