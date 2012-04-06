(Corrects to show speculators cut their net long in sugar in headline, first and fourth paragraphs)

April 6 Speculators increased their net long positions in cotton futures and options and cut their sugar longs on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 3, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

They trimmed their net shorts in coffee and raised their net short in cocoa.

After switching to a net long position in the previous week, they added further length in cotton with an additional net 7,179 contracts to 10,445 contracts.

They lowered their net long position in sugar ending two weeks of increases, cutting 17,576 contracts to 65,380.

Money managers raised their net short in cocoa by 5,933 contracts to 24,824 and trimmed their short position in coffee by 1,454 to 17,554 contracts.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -24,824 -5,932 31,681 -2,340 -5,843 9,886 Sugar 65,380 -17,576 247,470 4,361 -342,653 15,520 Coffee -17,554 1,454 37,826 -195 -19,392 -1,503 Cotton 10,445 7,179 68,902 1,512 -83,599 -8,243 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -9,632 -6,143 3,344 -2289 7,427 9,908 Sugar 118,339 -16,814 100,300 5015 -269,454 14,669 Coffee -8,309 1,655 22,265 -275 -14,288 -1,425 Cotton 7,296 8,244 48,669 1880 -78,307 -9,647

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -126 137 -1,013 -1,613 192,144 5,935 Sugar 21,010 -568 29,803 -2,305 881,548 -12,735 Coffee 1,212 -198 -879 244 229,551 5,527 Cotton 18,092 -26 4,252 -449 256,493 2,453 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -10,925 -6,119 3,424 -2,326 6,362 9,597 Sugar 125,859 -16,860 103,916 4,115 -254,775 14,354 Coffee -8,408 2,273 23,409 -403 -23,263 -1,767 Cotton 4,927 8,824 47,596 2,046 -68,784 -9,045

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 2,343 711 659 1285 171,898 3,492 Sugar -6,356 1,054 34,019 1663 735,961 8,078 Coffee 9,490 -241 -1,228 197 157,812 -655 Cotton 11,820 -1,458 4,441 -367 191,444 2,229 =====================================================================

SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website here

(Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York)