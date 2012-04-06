April 6 Speculators increased their net long positions in sugar
and cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to March April 3,
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
They trimmed their net shorts in coffee and raised their net short in cocoa.
After switching to a net long position in ther previous week, they added
further length in cotton with an additional net 7,179 contracts to 10,445
contracts.
They raised their net long position in sugar for a third week in a row
adding another 17,576 contracts to 65,380.
Money managers raised their net short in cocoa by 5,933 contracts to 24,824
and trimmed their short position in coffee by 1,454 to 17,554 contracts.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -24,824 -5,932 31,681 -2,340 -5,843 9,886
Sugar 65,380 -17,576 247,470 4,361 -342,653 15,520
Coffee -17,554 1,454 37,826 -195 -19,392 -1,503
Cotton 10,445 7,179 68,902 1,512 -83,599 -8,243
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -9,632 -6,143 3,344 -2289 7,427 9,908
Sugar 118,339 -16,814 100,300 5015 -269,454 14,669
Coffee -8,309 1,655 22,265 -275 -14,288 -1,425
Cotton 7,296 8,244 48,669 1880 -78,307 -9,647
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa -126 137 -1,013 -1,613 192,144 5,935
Sugar 21,010 -568 29,803 -2,305 881,548 -12,735
Coffee 1,212 -198 -879 244 229,551 5,527
Cotton 18,092 -26 4,252 -449 256,493 2,453
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -10,925 -6,119 3,424 -2,326 6,362 9,597
Sugar 125,859 -16,860 103,916 4,115 -254,775 14,354
Coffee -8,408 2,273 23,409 -403 -23,263 -1,767
Cotton 4,927 8,824 47,596 2,046 -68,784 -9,045
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 2,343 711 659 1285 171,898 3,492
Sugar -6,356 1,054 34,019 1663 735,961 8,078
Coffee 9,490 -241 -1,228 197 157,812 -655
Cotton 11,820 -1,458 4,441 -367 191,444 2,229
=====================================================================
SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Cocoa
Sugar
Coffee
Cotton
(Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York)