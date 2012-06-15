June 15 Speculators pared their net short positions in ICE Futures cocoa contracts in the week to June 12, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Money managers including hedged funds and speculative investors increased their net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee futures and options while trimming net short position in cotton, the data showed.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -20,755 5,341 34,104 -1,107 -12,393 -6,884 Sugar -1,229 -519 237,049 216 -214,414 -3,423 Coffee -22,470 -1,072 37,176 -294 -14,050 1,053 Cotton -2,055 1,728 68,538 569 -63,075 -2,191 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -5,563 5,452 7,534 -1129 -237 -6,835 Sugar 34,289 3,848 102,456 -3694 -149,586 823 Coffee -13,391 -568 21,567 66 -8,991 722 Cotton -7,071 2,823 53,668 759 -62,011 -2,551

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -777 -138 -956 2,650 180,729 -19,948 Sugar 34,247 -4,703 -21,406 3,726 936,600 -32,139 Coffee 1,471 -531 -656 312 216,169 -29,873 Cotton 18,821 -926 -3,408 -105 328,931 -3,960 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -8,414 5,054 7,492 -1,117 -809 -6,705 Sugar 53,766 2,536 93,592 927 -143,645 -2,020 Coffee -14,601 -1,405 22,710 1,324 -12,743 1,622 Cotton -6,927 4,163 49,928 930 -37,678 -2,031

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 2,723 133 -992 2635 169,564 -20,690 Sugar 16,029 -4,608 -19,742 3165 759,123 -16,672 Coffee 5,661 -1,689 -1,027 148 151,728 -7,636 Cotton -2,210 -2,694 -3,113 -368 194,240 -7,404 =====================================================================

Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton (Reporting by Jonathan Leff in New York)