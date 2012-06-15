June 15 Speculators pared their net short positions in ICE
Futures cocoa contracts in the week to June 12, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
Money managers including hedged funds and speculative investors increased
their net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee futures and options while
trimming net short position in cotton, the data showed.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -20,755 5,341 34,104 -1,107 -12,393 -6,884
Sugar -1,229 -519 237,049 216 -214,414 -3,423
Coffee -22,470 -1,072 37,176 -294 -14,050 1,053
Cotton -2,055 1,728 68,538 569 -63,075 -2,191
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -5,563 5,452 7,534 -1129 -237 -6,835
Sugar 34,289 3,848 102,456 -3694 -149,586 823
Coffee -13,391 -568 21,567 66 -8,991 722
Cotton -7,071 2,823 53,668 759 -62,011 -2,551
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa -777 -138 -956 2,650 180,729 -19,948
Sugar 34,247 -4,703 -21,406 3,726 936,600 -32,139
Coffee 1,471 -531 -656 312 216,169 -29,873
Cotton 18,821 -926 -3,408 -105 328,931 -3,960
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -8,414 5,054 7,492 -1,117 -809 -6,705
Sugar 53,766 2,536 93,592 927 -143,645 -2,020
Coffee -14,601 -1,405 22,710 1,324 -12,743 1,622
Cotton -6,927 4,163 49,928 930 -37,678 -2,031
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 2,723 133 -992 2635 169,564 -20,690
Sugar 16,029 -4,608 -19,742 3165 759,123 -16,672
Coffee 5,661 -1,689 -1,027 148 151,728 -7,636
Cotton -2,210 -2,694 -3,113 -368 194,240 -7,404
=====================================================================
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff in New York)