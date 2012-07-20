July 20 Speculators continued to add to their net long position
in raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 17, while they
boosted their net short position in cocoa, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica coffee futures and
options contracts, and raised their net long position in cotton, the data
showed.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -5,910 -3,720 33,664 -633 -26,834 7,026
Sugar 62,154 8,060 241,148 1,248 -305,355 -12,623
Coffee -9,422 2,940 39,386 -45 -28,837 -3,290
Cotton 7,282 1,942 68,290 -2,881 -75,269 1,302
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa 7,123 -3,127 6,079 174 -13,833 6,231
Sugar 109,518 9,007 107,901 321 -243,963 -11,881
Coffee 659 2,926 23,836 -334 -24,170 -3,001
Cotton -3,838 1,229 55,046 -2473 -75,787 1,336
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 1,552 -602 -921 -2,675 201,476 4,545
Sugar 24,490 -764 2,054 3,316 788,946 -6,865
Coffee 800 13 -1,126 395 224,364 -2,389
Cotton 24,882 270 -304 -365 258,785 6,973
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa 4,839 -2,948 5,439 251 -15,255 4,956
Sugar 115,363 7,797 112,971 -598 -236,205 -9,381
Coffee -1,943 3,778 26,600 -868 -25,645 -1,352
Cotton 410 146 54,590 -1,535 -51,888 554
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 5,960 423 -983 -2682 187,321 3,928
Sugar 4,288 -691 3,583 2873 666,628 -2,377
Coffee 2,157 -1,868 -1,169 310 139,757 642
Cotton -3,475 1,204 363 -369 171,735 4,241
=====================================================================
SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Cocoa
Sugar
Coffee
Cotton