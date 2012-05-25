May 25 Speculators increased their net short positions in cocoa and
cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 22, and trimmed them
in raw sugar and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed
on Friday.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -22,607 -1,551 36,032 -1,711 -12,406 3,984
Sugar -1,129 6,330 241,176 -2,924 -217,086 5,514
Coffee -16,844 1,088 38,427 -357 -20,726 -150
Cotton -6,228 -3,246 72,215 -296 -63,235 2,228
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -9,474 -1,901 9,038 -2029 529 4,474
Sugar 31,775 7,093 108,176 -4037 -154,851 6,629
Coffee -9,870 659 21,972 -419 -14,760 -107
Cotton -12,950 118 57,300 405 -61,876 1,890
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 925 176 -1,019 -722 197,393 1,588
Sugar 37,859 -768 -22,960 -8,919 905,277 16,743
Coffee 3,517 450 -858 -581 222,621 6,124
Cotton 20,276 -3,728 -2,751 1,316 298,639 16,679
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -11,496 -2,155 9,447 -1,867 -447 4,841
Sugar 53,785 7,016 98,882 -6,347 -146,866 5,112
Coffee -11,955 720 22,548 -636 -19,901 -292
Cotton -13,186 438 54,797 -511 -45,040 3,217
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 3,559 -71 -1,063 -748 185,050 1,720
Sugar 15,239 2,998 -21,040 -8779 729,589 2,322
Coffee 10,483 838 -1,175 -630 149,445 3,556
Cotton 5,712 -4,290 -2,283 1146 190,015 1,406
=====================================================================
SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York)