July 27 Speculators raised their net long position on raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 24, while they increased their net short positions in arabica coffee and cocoa, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

The noncommercial traders cut their net long position in cotton futures and options, the data showed.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -7,731 -1,821 33,308 -356 -25,024 1,810 Sugar 83,382 21,228 238,092 -3,056 -339,812 -34,457 Coffee -9,762 -340 39,155 -231 -28,542 295 Cotton 3,693 -3,589 68,628 338 -70,857 4,412 =====================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa 5,116 -2,007 6,324 245 -12,639 1,194 Sugar 128,093 18,575 104,014 -3887 -278,222 -34,259 Coffee 167 -492 23,272 -564 -23,540 630 Cotton -6,206 -2,368 54,489 -557 -70,990 4,797

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 1,751 199 -553 368 205,903 4,427 Sugar 27,777 3,287 18,340 16,286 802,736 13,790 Coffee 953 153 -851 275 218,190 -6,174 Cotton 24,171 -711 -1,463 -1,159 261,914 3,129 =====================================================================

FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa 2,359 -2,480 5,872 433 -14,119 1,136 Sugar 133,157 17,794 111,679 -1,292 -267,990 -31,785 Coffee -1,276 667 25,516 -1,084 -24,964 681 Cotton -1,883 -2,293 54,241 -349 -46,893 4,995

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 6,486 526 -598 -2682 191,275 3,954 Sugar 2,787 -1,501 3,583 2873 668,671 -2,377 Coffee 1,692 -465 -968 310 135,078 642 Cotton -4,519 -1,044 -946 -1309 174,180 2,445 =====================================================================

