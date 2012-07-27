July 27 Speculators raised their net long position on raw sugar
contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 24, while they increased their
net short positions in arabica coffee and cocoa, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
The noncommercial traders cut their net long position in cotton futures and
options, the data showed.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -7,731 -1,821 33,308 -356 -25,024 1,810
Sugar 83,382 21,228 238,092 -3,056 -339,812 -34,457
Coffee -9,762 -340 39,155 -231 -28,542 295
Cotton 3,693 -3,589 68,628 338 -70,857 4,412
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa 5,116 -2,007 6,324 245 -12,639 1,194
Sugar 128,093 18,575 104,014 -3887 -278,222 -34,259
Coffee 167 -492 23,272 -564 -23,540 630
Cotton -6,206 -2,368 54,489 -557 -70,990 4,797
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 1,751 199 -553 368 205,903 4,427
Sugar 27,777 3,287 18,340 16,286 802,736 13,790
Coffee 953 153 -851 275 218,190 -6,174
Cotton 24,171 -711 -1,463 -1,159 261,914 3,129
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa 2,359 -2,480 5,872 433 -14,119 1,136
Sugar 133,157 17,794 111,679 -1,292 -267,990 -31,785
Coffee -1,276 667 25,516 -1,084 -24,964 681
Cotton -1,883 -2,293 54,241 -349 -46,893 4,995
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 6,486 526 -598 -2682 191,275 3,954
Sugar 2,787 -1,501 3,583 2873 668,671 -2,377
Coffee 1,692 -465 -968 310 135,078 642
Cotton -4,519 -1,044 -946 -1309 174,180 2,445
=====================================================================
