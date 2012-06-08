(Correcting to show CFTC data covers week to June 5, not May 29 in 1st
paragraph)
June 8 Speculators slashed their net short position in raw sugar
on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to June 5, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
Money managers including hedged funds and speculative investors increased
their net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee futures and options while
trimming net short position in cotton, the data showed.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -26,096 -3,364 35,211 810 -5,509 3,785
Sugar -710 1,588 236,833 -4,025 -210,991 1,584
Coffee -21,398 -1,157 37,470 -277 -15,103 1,115
Cotton -3,783 226 67,969 -4,463 -60,884 5,085
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -11,015 -1,234 8,663 2323 6,598 1,782
Sugar 30,441 -47 106,150 -2899 -150,409 1,047
Coffee -12,823 -648 21,501 -187 -9,713 861
Cotton -9,894 -484 52,909 -4055 -59,460 4,650
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa -639 -1,638 -3,606 -1,231 200,677 -1,043
Sugar 38,950 1,046 -25,132 854 968,739 33,856
Coffee 2,002 -345 -968 319 246,042 16,071
Cotton 19,747 737 -3,303 -848 332,891 26,583
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -13,468 -1,384 8,609 1,840 5,896 2,177
Sugar 51,230 1,117 92,665 -5,563 -141,625 1,569
Coffee -13,196 51 21,386 -464 -14,365 763
Cotton -11,090 -1,301 48,998 -5,201 -35,647 8,910
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 2,590 -1,459 -3,627 -1174 190,254 869
Sugar 20,637 1,340 -22,907 1537 775,795 22,255
Coffee 7,350 -862 -1,175 512 159,364 8,676
Cotton 484 -1,590 -2,745 -818 201,644 9,668
=====================================================================
SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Cocoa
Sugar
Coffee
Cotton
Additional CFTC data can be found at or
or the CFTC website here
(Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York)