(Updating with details throughout)
June 8 Short covering by speculators almost eradicated their net
short position in sugar while this group of investors continued to build net
shorts in arabica coffee and cocoa futures and options in the week to June 5,
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
Speculators have grown increasingly bearish on the soft commodities, betting
on lower prices due to bumper crops and sluggish demand.
Sugar, cotton and coffee were all hit hard by a wave of selling in the
period covered by the data, although sugar and cotton also both staged dramatic
recoveries as shorts raced to cover themselves. Both markets were technically
oversold, traders said.
The data reflects some of the short covering in sugar, with 1,465 shorts and
123 longs added, taking the net short to just 710 lots, the data showed.
Money managers including hedge funds and speculative investors increased
their net short in coffee for a second week, adding 1,157 lots to 21,398. This
is its highest level since mid-April.
They also raised their net short in cocoa for a third week, adding 3,364 to
take the net short position to 26,096 lots, the largest amount since early May,
the data showed.
Specs remained short in cotton for a fourth week, but trimmed the position
by 226 lots to 3,783 lots.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -26,096 -3,364 35,211 810 -5,509 3,785
Sugar -710 1,588 236,833 -4,025 -210,991 1,584
Coffee -21,398 -1,157 37,470 -277 -15,103 1,115
Cotton -3,783 226 67,969 -4,463 -60,884 5,085
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -11,015 -1,234 8,663 2323 6,598 1,782
Sugar 30,441 -47 106,150 -2899 -150,409 1,047
Coffee -12,823 -648 21,501 -187 -9,713 861
Cotton -9,894 -484 52,909 -4055 -59,460 4,650
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa -639 -1,638 -3,606 -1,231 200,677 -1,043
Sugar 38,950 1,046 -25,132 854 968,739 33,856
Coffee 2,002 -345 -968 319 246,042 16,071
Cotton 19,747 737 -3,303 -848 332,891 26,583
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -13,468 -1,384 8,609 1,840 5,896 2,177
Sugar 51,230 1,117 92,665 -5,563 -141,625 1,569
Coffee -13,196 51 21,386 -464 -14,365 763
Cotton -11,090 -1,301 48,998 -5,201 -35,647 8,910
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 2,590 -1,459 -3,627 -1174 190,254 869
Sugar 20,637 1,340 -22,907 1537 775,795 22,255
Coffee 7,350 -862 -1,175 512 159,364 8,676
Cotton 484 -1,590 -2,745 -818 201,644 9,668
=====================================================================
SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Cocoa
Sugar
Coffee
Cotton
Additional CFTC data can be found at or
or the CFTC website here
(Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York)