April 6 Speculators increased their bullish bets on cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. for a second week amid expectations of a supply squeeze, while they cut their longs in sugar.

Money managers, including hedge funds and other speculative investors, turned more bullish on coffee and raised their net short in cocoa in the week to April 3, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

After switching to a net long position in the previous week, they added further length in cotton with an additional net 7,179 contracts to 10,445 contracts.

Fears have mounted about a possible supply squeeze due to an export ban in India. Farmers are also expected to plant less cotton this season in favor of higher-priced crops such as corn and soybeans.

This was the biggest weekly jump since January, but even so some speculators are betting on falling prices, with an almost as large increase (6,229) in shorts.

Speculators continued to flip flop on sugar, cutting their net long position after two weeks of increases on expectations of a lower-than-expected crop out of Brazil would send prices even higher.

The net long fell by 17,576 contracts to 65,380 with over 3,000 shorts added.

Money managers raised their net short in cocoa by 5,933 contracts to 24,824, their most bearish stance since mid-February. In contrast, they trimmed their short position in coffee for a second week, cutting it by 1,454 to 17,554 contracts.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -24,824 -5,932 31,681 -2,340 -5,843 9,886 Sugar 65,380 -17,576 247,470 4,361 -342,653 15,520 Coffee -17,554 1,454 37,826 -195 -19,392 -1,503 Cotton 10,445 7,179 68,902 1,512 -83,599 -8,243 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -9,632 -6,143 3,344 -2289 7,427 9,908 Sugar 118,339 -16,814 100,300 5015 -269,454 14,669 Coffee -8,309 1,655 22,265 -275 -14,288 -1,425 Cotton 7,296 8,244 48,669 1880 -78,307 -9,647

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -126 137 -1,013 -1,613 192,144 5,935 Sugar 21,010 -568 29,803 -2,305 881,548 -12,735 Coffee 1,212 -198 -879 244 229,551 5,527 Cotton 18,092 -26 4,252 -449 256,493 2,453 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -10,925 -6,119 3,424 -2,326 6,362 9,597 Sugar 125,859 -16,860 103,916 4,115 -254,775 14,354 Coffee -8,408 2,273 23,409 -403 -23,263 -1,767 Cotton 4,927 8,824 47,596 2,046 -68,784 -9,045

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 2,343 711 659 1285 171,898 3,492 Sugar -6,356 1,054 34,019 1663 735,961 8,078 Coffee 9,490 -241 -1,228 197 157,812 -655 Cotton 11,820 -1,458 4,441 -367 191,444 2,229 =====================================================================

(Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)