(Recasts throughout, adds detail, graphic link)
April 13 Speculators sharply lowered their net
long position in cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S.
to be nearly flat in the week to April 10, their biggest cut in
nearly seven months, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data showed on Friday.
They decreased their net long position by 9,869 contracts
bringing it to a mere 576 contracts, at a time when the futures
market tumbled nearly 5 percent in a broad based move after
information released from the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it
was unlikely there would be more economic stimulus measures.
Speculators increased their net short position in U.S. cocoa
futures and options to the most since the data first became
available in 2006. They added 6,324 lots to bring their net
short position to 31,148 lots as the market tumbled 4.5 percent
to a three-month low.
Speculative traders raised their net short position in
arabica coffee by a small 738 contracts to 18,292 contracts and
raised their net long position in raw sugar by 3,506 contracts
to 68,886 contracts, the data showed.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)