* Cocoa speculators add to net short position

* Speculators slightly trim coffee net short position (Recasts throughout; adds details, graphic link)

June 29 Speculators lifted their net long position in raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to June 26, to the highest in two months, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

The noncommercial dealers boosted their net long position in sugar futures and options by 7,734 lots to 9,721 lots as the futures market climbed to a one-month high and then tumbled.

(Graphic on speculators' net positions:

r.reuters.com/buv87r)

They also raised their net short position in U.S. cocoa contracts by 3,048 contracts to 19,711 contracts, as the futures market fell to the lowest level in nearly three weeks.

Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica coffee by a marginal 474 lots to 21,341 lots, while they cut their net long position in cotton by 2,450 contracts, bringing it to 5,450 contracts. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)