June 29 Speculators lifted their net long
position in raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week
to June 26, to the highest in two months, Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
The noncommercial dealers boosted their net long position in
sugar futures and options by 7,734 lots to 9,721 lots as the
futures market climbed to a one-month high and then tumbled.
They also raised their net short position in U.S. cocoa
contracts by 3,048 contracts to 19,711 contracts, as the futures
market fell to the lowest level in nearly three weeks.
Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica
coffee by a marginal 474 lots to 21,341 lots, while they cut
their net long position in cotton by 2,450 contracts, bringing
it to 5,450 contracts.
