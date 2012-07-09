US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of Yellen after data ups rate hike odds
July 9 Speculators cut their net short position in U.S. cocoa contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 3, bringing it to the smallest in nearly a year as the futures market climbed to a two-month high, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Monday.
This group of noncommercial dealers trimmed their net short position in cocoa futures and options by 12,919 contracts to 6,792 contracts.
They raised their net long position in raw sugar contracts by 8,037 lots to 17,759 lots, the highest in 2-1/2 months as the futures market also rose to a 2-1/2 month high, the data showed.
Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica coffee by 4,218 contracts to 17,121 contracts, the lowest in six weeks. They raised their net long position in cotton by 1,910 lots to 7,360 lots, CFTC data showed.
The data, normally released on Fridays, was released on Monday due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July 4.
Reporting by Marcy Nicholson
